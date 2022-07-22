Johnson City Schools held a successful active shooter and reunification drill at Science Hill High School on Thursday morning.
Dr. Greg Wallace, Johnson City Schools’ supervisor of Safety and Mental Health, met with members of the media to discuss the active shooter and reunification drill that took place at Science Hill High School at 9 a.m.
“We had a live action active shooter drill where each agency had an opportunity to test their procedures — to make sure that they work for them and that they worked well with all the various agencies involved,” said Wallace.
This drill was in partnership with numerous emergency response agencies throughout Johnson City, including the Johnson City Police Department, Johnson City Fire Department, 911 dispatchers, the Niswonger Children’s Hospital, EMS, EMA and more.
This “live action” active shooter situation and family reunification drill was set up by the schools in cooperation with these agencies, Johnson City Schools teachers and around 138 student participants. The drill tested the response times for various agencies as well as the school’s ability to quickly transport students off campus to a family reunification site.
Wallace said that it is important for students and families “to see it live and know that we have a plan in place … to keep them safe and move them off site.”
While there is no way to know for sure how an active shooter event would play out, it is important for the schools and their community partners to test their emergency response procedures and to make sure that they are ready to quickly respond should a crisis occur.
“I absolutely believe we have the resources that we would need to respond,” said Wallace. “I would also say that we not only have willing partners, but I feel that we have exceptional partners.”
While this specific drill was held at Science Hill, Wallace said that many of the procedures would be the same no matter where an incident occured. While different agencies may be involved for different school districts, the response, teamwork and unified command strategies would be nearly identical.
Wallace said that school administration has worked diligently over the years to keep student safety “at the forefront of Johnson City Schools.” In fact, according to Wallace, in the wake of the tragic school shooting in Parkland in 2018, Johnson City’s School Board requested that the schools begin to have regular tabletop exercises and discussions that would go beyond the state requirements to ensure school safety.
“I don’t want anyone to think … that Johnson City Schools is reactionary,” he said. “This is something we’ve been planning for a long time.”
While many of these response procedures are routinely tested through yearly drills while school is in session, this was the first time that Johnson City Schools had the opportunity to practice the reunification piece. The drill was a success as participating students were quickly transported from Science Hill to the reunification site where their families were waiting.
In speaking with the media, Wallace emphasized the strong relationships that Johnson City Schools has with their community emergency response partners, as well as his confidence in the schools’ efforts to prevent an active shooter event from occuring.
“We are way ahead of the game,” he said. “To me, one of the most critical pieces of any comprehensive safety plan is how well you engage with your strategic partners. No one institution can (navigate the situation) solely on their own.”
Each agency that participated had its own evaluators on site to determine response times, efficiency and other data which has not been released at this time. These agencies will be meeting with school administrators soon to discuss their findings, identify successes and areas for improvement and overall refine the response processes.
“All in all, we felt like we learned a lot of great lessons, and it was a very successful drill,” he said.