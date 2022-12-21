In the weeks leading up to Christmas break, the Science Hill Orchestra Chamber Guild has visited approximately 10 elementary schools spreading Christmas cheer and encouraging students to be interested in orchestral instruments.

At each school, the students played Christmas songs interspersed throughout a poem performed by Science Hill senior Kaylee Rogers.

