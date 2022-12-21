In the weeks leading up to Christmas break, the Science Hill Orchestra Chamber Guild has visited approximately 10 elementary schools spreading Christmas cheer and encouraging students to be interested in orchestral instruments.
At each school, the students played Christmas songs interspersed throughout a poem performed by Science Hill senior Kaylee Rogers.
“The goal was to introduce them to some of this music because I know that before I joined orchestra in fifth grade I had never seen a violin in person or heard it played,” said Rogers. “So I think it’s a really cool opportunity for not just the fifth graders to see some of the music we do but also the younger kids. And they seem to really enjoy it so it’s super fun.”
Rogers said that she wanted to be able to do something unique for this holiday performance. This led her to the idea of writing a unique story around some songs that the Orchestra Guild would like to perform. Some of these songs included “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer,” “Sleigh Ride” and more. In the end Rogers wrote a story about a little boy whose only Christmas wish was to help Santa in his workshop.
This approach helped to make the program more engaging for the younger students, and Rogers said that it was very exciting to see how enthusiastic the kids were about the story and songs being played.
Amanda Prunkard, the president of the Johnson City Schools Orchestra Guild, said that she was very impressed and proud of how the students put the program together and made it a success.
“We are always working to show the community what great talented musicians and artists we have in our school district, and doing things like this gets that done,” she said.
Below is the story that Rogers wrote and performed.
‘Twas a night much like this, with snow laid about. / Flakes floating to the ground, with a boy sitting, crouched. / His pencil in hand, and paper laid flat, / He wrote quick by the window, giddy, in that / What the boy wrote, was a letter to the Pole, / Asking Santa for a present he knew he couldn’t hold / A present not to wrap, or open, or trade, / But a wish to give ol’ Saint Nick some aid. / And so his letter to Santa he sent himself / For Christmas, the boy wanted to become an Elf.
And soon it was time, the stockings were hung, / The tree was put up, and the bells all strung. / It was Christmas Eve, and the boy couldn’t wait / To see if he’d hear eight reindeers’ gait. / But hours passed, and the moon was rising atop. / In the warmth of his sheets, his eyes began to drop. / Until, Clap! He heard from the rooftop above, / A jingle of bells, and a chuckle whereof / Could only come from one man in red! / The boy sprang up, and leaped from his bed.
The jolly old man awaited on the roof, / And took the boy to his sleigh from the stoop. / With white all around and blizzard beheld, / To Santa’s eight reindeer the boy was compelled. / Each deer in his strap, prepared to take off, / The boy met every antler, even Rudolph’s.
With a whip and a dash the group took flight / with Santa and his cherry cheeks sitting to the right. / He said, “To my workshop tonight you will assist,” / “For someone asked to receive a job this Christmas!” / And so up they flew, the trip was going well, / But as the night carried on the snow fell and fell. / Tumbles and shakes that sleigh did endure / Even with Rudolph up front, the boy was unsure. / Would they make it up North, would Santa prevail? / The newly hired elf held on through the gale.
Despite the snow, they made it through the flurry, / Because Rudolph’s nose had lit up in a hurry. / Just in time, they arrived fast and swift / For Santa knew the boy couldn’t be late for his shift. / They entered Santa’s workshop, and workers galore! / But, the toys were all made, the Elves lined the floor. / And with the Elves’ jobs done not a moment too late / They yelled “Hip!”, and “Hooray”, and had to celebrate!
The boy laughed and danced and was given a tour, / He greeted every helper and they picked what he wore. / In red and green he was dressed, their finest, Elfy attire. / For they’d expect nothing less out of Santa’s new hire. / But with every present wrapped, checked, and packed, / The boy had no Elf task left to enact.
All of a sudden with a booming, jolly gait / Saint Nick said, “There is one last job to await!” / He and the boy headed back to the sled, / The boy knew what was left, even if left unsaid. / The toys, the gifts, the trip ‘round the world! / Well they needed to reach the good boys and good girls. / So with sack packed away, and boy saddled tight, / The two started away, up again, into the night!
And through the hours they sailed, gave presents, and cruised / And across the world they saw different people, heard different tunes. / Boys and Girls from places he’d never been or seen / And he saw all the holidays they celebrated in between. / While the songs he heard he couldn’t recognize, / He knew they were just as important in their eyes. / So he listened while he worked, / to the tunes of the globe, / He cherished melody and every foreign note.
Before the boy had even blinked, the night was almost through. / The sack dwindled, with few presents left to pursue. / After all his hard work, the boy found himself tired. / The sleigh now like his bedsheets, lulling him to retire. / Santa pulled a blanket from his pack, and laid it by his side, / for his newest, biggest Elf deserved to rest on the ride. / Only one stop left- down the chimney Santa went. / Up the stairs, one by one, he made his ascent / And in the last room, he tucked in the boy, / Now fast asleep, after a hard night employed. / And as Santa left the room, he smiled with a gleam. / As he slept, the boy went on sleigh rides in his dreams.
The Chamber Ensemble hopes to continue to bring seasonal productions like this to Johnson City Schools. They will be performing several more concerts throughout the rest of the academic year, and have even been asked to perform for local community events.
For more information on the Johnson City Schools Orchestra Guild or to contact Prunkard about a performance, visit www.https://johnsoncityschoolsorchestra.com/.