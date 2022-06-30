Johnson City Schools do a lot to make sure that their students are as prepared as possible before they graduate and go into the workforce. This year they introduced student internships as a part of their Career and Technical Education program, which helps students to explore their career interests before graduation.
“It’s been great,” said Dr. Julia Decker who is the supervisor of Career and Technical Education Programs and Postsecondary Opportunities. “I’ve heard wonderful things from our supervisors, and I’m excited that it’s been so successful.”
The Career and Technical Education Program as a whole offers classes that explore various career fields and prepare students for the workforce. Some of these career fields include health sciences, construction, human sciences, welding and automotive work.
“It’s for and about our students: to give them an opportunity to see what (a particular career) is like,” said Decker.
Over 265 industry certifications were earned this year, and some students — particularly those who completed the CNA and pharmacology courses — were able to enter the workforce right after high school graduation.
The internship program was brought about by students who wanted more ways to explore their programs of study and the careers that could come from them.
According to Decker, this internship program “allows the students a work-based learning opportunity before they leave high school … to find out if this (program of study) is really what they want to do.”
This summer, Johnson City Schools hired 22 Science Hill students to work as interns at $10.17 per hour in various departments throughout the school system. After completing at least two courses in their program of study and receiving a letter of recommendation from one of their teachers, the students went through the standard application and interview process before being hired.
Interns only worked for the month of June, per Johnson City Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Barnett, and during that time they were able to develop many of the soft skills as well as the technical skills needed to do well in their career.
“I’m definitely impressed with our students that applied,” said Decker. “I’m just really pleased all the way around with everybody that was working with our students and how well it went.”
Two Science Hill graduates, ShelC’ Black and Sarah Burton, participated in the internship program this summer and shared their experiences in an interview with the Press.
Black has spent the first half of her summer interning with Johnson City Schools’ Director of Media and Communications.
“It’s definitely helped me decide what career path I want to go for,” said Black. “There’s usually never a day where you absolutely know what you’re gonna do, so it’s interesting.”
She said that a typical day in her internship starts at 8 a.m. and is spent working on graphics for the school’s website and social media and occasionally going out to the different schools to take pictures of events. The schools have been able to work with Black’s sports schedule and other prior commitments as needed.
“It’s pretty awesome how flexible they are,” she said.
Black shared that while her business and marketing classes at Science Hill had helped to familiarize her with the terminology, this internship has helped her to actually see what the job is like and learn how to use different softwares and equipment.
After graduating from Science Hill this spring, Black has plans to major in Media and Communications at ETSU. She said that she would highly recommend this “once in a lifetime chance” to intern for Johnson City Schools to other students who are contemplating their future career.
Johnson City Schools’ maintenance department had the pleasure of having Burton intern with them over the past month. In this department Burton spent her time painting walls, replacing projectors in classrooms, helping to move teachers out of Indian Trail and into their new elementary schools and many more odd jobs.
“I’ve actually had a lot of fun with this internship,” she said. “I feel like I’ve learned a lot more than I thought I would have.”
Burton’s dream is to flip houses for a living and she said that her love of renovation and construction work stems back to seeing the maintenance work that went into the apartment complex that her grandparents owned when she was young. She also recently graduated from Science Hill and plans to attend Tennessee College of Applied Technology’s new construction program.
Burton has received a lot of support from family and teachers as she is going into a mostly male-dominated field and was the first female worker in the Johnson City Schools maintenance department.
“If that’s my passion then I want to do it,” she said.
She went on to encourage other girls who might be considering the construction field to “go for it.” She said that she really enjoyed her internship experience and encourages others to pursue it if it interests them.
“It’s a lot of fun,” she said. “It’s very eye-opening. … I liked the experience and just being out in the field.”
Decker said that she hopes Johnson City Schools will be able to partner with local businesses in the future to offer more internship opportunities to students. After learning from this year’s experience, Decker also plans to begin the application and hiring process earlier in the year as well as requiring some more in-class experience for certain programs.
The internship opportunities being offered by Johnson City Schools will help to open many doors for students. Not only does it give them experience in their field which will help improve their resumés, but it will help to give them an advantage when applying for scholarships and higher education.
“They say it takes a family, and it has taken a Johnson City family, from the superintendent to the supervisors, the principals and the teachers,” said Decker as she expressed her gratitude to these groups for the effort that they put into making this program a success.