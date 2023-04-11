JoDee Dotson

Johnson City Schools on Tuesday announced Dr. JoDee Dotson as the new principal at Fairmont Elementary, starting with the 2023-24 school year.

Dotson will replace longtime principal Carol McGill, who is retiring after over two decades as principal at Fairmont Elementary School.

