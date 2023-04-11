Johnson City Schools on Tuesday announced Dr. JoDee Dotson as the new principal at Fairmont Elementary, starting with the 2023-24 school year.
Dotson will replace longtime principal Carol McGill, who is retiring after over two decades as principal at Fairmont Elementary School.
“I am honored and humbled to be given the opportunity to serve as the principal at Fairmont Elementary School,” Dotson said in a press release from the district. "Under the guidance and leadership of Carol McGill for the past 21 years, Fairmont has been recognized nationally and throughout Tennessee with numerous accolades for being one of the highest-performing schools for exceptional academic achievement.
“Its faculty, staff, and community are dedicated to providing a positive learning culture where all students are supported and can experience success. I am excited and look forward to continuing the mission of Fairmont Elementary to provide an academically engaging education where students are able to demonstrate academic excellence and continue to grow as readers, writers, and leaders.”
Before spending the past two years as an assistant principal at Mountain View, Dotson spent the previous 16 years as a Johnson City Schools District Literacy Coach. Before that role, Dotson was a classroom teacher for nine years in Tennessee and North Carolina. She also currently serves as an adjunct professor at Milligan University in both the Master of Education and Doctor of Education programs.
Dotson holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Milligan College. She also holds a Master of Education in Reading from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, an Educational Specialist degree in Educational Administration and Supervision from Lincoln Memorial University and a Doctor of Education degree in Educational Leadership from Milligan College. Dotson is also a National Board-Certified Teacher in Early and Middle Childhood/Literacy: Reading-Language Arts.