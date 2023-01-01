As Johnson City Schools prepare for the return to school, superintendent Dr. Steve Barnett shared some of the district’s accomplishments from 2022 while looking forward to continuing improvements in 2023.
Looking back
The biggest challenge that Johnson City Schools faced in 2022 was the transition to two middle schools, which involved returning fifth grade to the elementary schools and converting Indian Trail to a middle school serving grades 6-8. This transition also resulted in the reallocation of feeder schools, with three elementary schools feeding into Indian Trail on the north side of the city and eight feeding into Liberty Bell Middle School.
According to Barnett, this transition was by and large a success for the district.
“Our transitions to two middle schools, with fifth grade going back to the elementary schools, I think, was a real positive for providing additional space in our middle schools for students and community growth,” said Barnett. “Developmentally, it’s appropriate for students to be at the elementary schools in fifth grade. It’s also a real positive to have both our middle schools serving sixth, seventh and eighth grade, which has increased opportunities academically, as well as in extracurricular areas.”
Beyond this transition to two middle schools, Johnson City Schools have worked hard at completing a number of construction projects and facility updates.
• The district updated and added several science classrooms at Indian Trail Middle School, making the campus facilities comparable to those at Liberty Bell. Additional storage space was also added to the building.
• In total, the district added 20 classrooms to elementary schools.
• Four classrooms were added to South Side Elementary, as well as an addition that helps improve safety and ease of access to certain parts of the building. The district plans to have a ribbon-cutting ceremony on this site in early January.
• Eight classrooms were added to Woodland Elementary, with updates to the driveway/carpool area, an overhaul of the HVAC system and security upgrades being completed as well. The ribbon-cutting ceremony on this site is also planned for early 2023.
• At Lakeridge Elementary, construction work on eight new classrooms was completed, with a total overhaul of the HVAC system still in the works that will continue into April.
• The district renovated the special education Comprehensive Development Classroom (CDC) spaces at Science Hill High School, improving the space for those students.
• Security updates and improvements are ongoing at Towne Acres Elementary, with work set to finish in early January.
The district is also celebrating several academic and administrative achievements.
• In May, Science Hill had a graduating class of 571 students.
• At the beginning of the 2022-23 academic year, Johnson City Schools had a total enrollment of 7,818 students — nearly 200 more students than last year. Additionally, Science Hill High School hit an enrollment milestone with over 2,400 students.
• The Johnson City Virtual Academy celebrated the successful end of its inaugural year and the start of a second year with around 95 students enrolled.
• As a district, Johnson City Schools received a Level 5 Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS) designation for annual growth, which is the highest level of recognition.
• Fairmont, Lakeridge, South Side and Towne Acres elementary schools were each individually recognized as Reward Schools, with Fairmont, Lakeridge, Johnson City Virtual Academy, Liberty Bell Middle, Indian Trail Middle and Science Hill High School each receiving a level 5 TVAAS designation for annual growth.
• The Johnson City Board of Education’s new five-year plan was adopted in June and outlines various improvement goals that the district will continue to pursue.
• A bluegrass music club was added to the middle and high schools, with hopes to expand it to a full program in 2023.
• The district has continued to dedicate much time and energy to their in-school mental health services and successfully launched the STOPit message monitoring app in an attempt to address cyberbullying.
“It’s been really positive for us, being back in school for a second year after a lot of different interruptions caused by the pandemic,” Barnett said. “We’re glad to see staff and students back, and it seems like we’re getting back into the regular groove that we had before the shutdown. … I’m very proud of our work with each of our schools; our teachers and staff did a tremendous job working with students and identifying areas of strength and areas to improve on in each school.”
Looking forward
After classes resume in early January, the district is looking forward to continuing current building plans, beginning new ones and working toward the goals outlined in the district’s five-year plan.
• Johnson City Schools are currently in conversation with city officials and hope to move forward with improvements to the Indian Trail sports field in the spring or early summer of 2023.
• Renovations to Science Hill’s D-Hall are picking up speed and will continue into 2023. These improvements will address the science classrooms in that wing, as well as updates to the hallways and bathrooms.
• Board members and school administrators hope to continue working toward a new Towne Acres building. Barnett said that he hopes these plans will move forward sooner rather than later to accommodate the growth expected in the northern part of Johnson City.
• The district will be adopting new math textbooks and instructional materials, which will be in effect for students for the next five to six years, says Barnett.
Barnett said that he is very proud of the work that has been done in the schools over the past calendar year, and he is looking forward to continuing to see growth in the district in coming years.
“It’s a great place to continue to work, and I enjoy what I do,” he said. “By and large, our students are very kind and very positive. … We’ve just got a lot to be proud of in the way our families are working with our school system and with our children.”