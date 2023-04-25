Johnson City Schools logo
JOHNSON CITY SCHOOLS

Johnson City Schools’ officials hosted a meeting with local health officials on Monday in order to discuss health concerns and develop strategies for addressing different health-related issues in schools.

The group held a brainstorming session to develop action steps to combat regional health issues including vaping, substance abuse and mental health concerns in school-aged children.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you