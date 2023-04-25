Johnson City Schools’ officials hosted a meeting with local health officials on Monday in order to discuss health concerns and develop strategies for addressing different health-related issues in schools.
The group held a brainstorming session to develop action steps to combat regional health issues including vaping, substance abuse and mental health concerns in school-aged children.
District officials said that during this school year alone at Science Hill, there have been 53 instances of students being found with nicotine vapes and 28 instances of THC vapes. According to the Johnson City Schools Code of Conduct, any THC vape, including those with Delta 8, is considered a legend drug and students found to be in possession of one are given a 180-day suspension.
“We are very grateful to our local community health partners for joining us to begin the discussion to help develop different programming for the various public health concerns in our region,” said Johnson City Schools Coordinator of School Health, Jennifer Norton. “This was a tremendous opportunity to begin the discussion about different ways to educate our students, staff and parents about these health issues.”
This meeting was organized after the Johnson City Board of Education’s Five-Year Plan was approved last summer. After state testing is finished, the Washington County Health Department will be making visits to elementary schools throughout the district to speak with students about the dangers of vaping and using other harmful substances.