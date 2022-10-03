STOPit App News Graphic

Johnson City Schools is using the app in order to help keep students safe.

 Contributed

In its ongoing efforts to keep students safe, Johnson City Schools has announced the implementation of a new reporting tool which can connect students to staff and authorities 24/7.

The school system has enrolled with STOPit, the leading technology platform for schools that deters and controls harmful or inappropriate conduct. STOPit empowers students with an easy app to safely and anonymously report anything of concern to school officials — from cyberbullying to threats of mass violence or self-harm, or to reach out for immediate assistance through STOPit’s crisis helpline.

