Johnson City Schools will introduce a new bluegrass club to Liberty Bell and Indian Trail middle schools in the upcoming school year, with hopes to later add a bluegrass course to Science Hill High School’s curriculum.
Susan Lambert is the orchestra teacher for grades 6-12 at Liberty Bell, Indian Trail and Science Hill. This past summer she partnered with students and faculty from ETSU to offer a bluegrass summer camp to Johnson City Schools students.
At this camp, eight middle school students learned about the history of bluegrass music and how to play traditional bluegrass instruments such as the fiddle, banjo, guitar, mandolin and upright bass.
Only two of the students had had any previous experience with the music style, but according to Lambert, all eight participants “loved the bluegrass camp.” Following the summer camp’s success, Johnson City Schools want to continue to offer a similar program to students.
“We have students that play in band, orchestra and chorus but we don’t really have an outlet for students that are into other types of music,” said Lambert. “So we are looking to — in the future — expand our fine arts curriculum at Science Hill to add this bluegrass program.”
According to Lambert, there is not currently a state approved bluegrass curriculum for public schools. However, she hopes to work with Dan Boner and Nate Olson, who are faculty members in ETSU’s Bluegrass, Old-Time and Country Music program, to build a curriculum for Science Hill.
“Since we’re trying to put this into our public schools here in Johnson City, at this point we’re relying on ETSU and their bluegrass program to really help us out with developing this in our school system, since they have such a successful program,” said Lambert.
After this curriculum is approved by the state, Lambert said that she hopes to continue to give ETSU students the opportunity to teach bluegrass music in the schools.
Until the time comes that the curriculum can be developed, Johnson City Schools plans to offer an after-school bluegrass club to students at Liberty Bell and Indian Trail for grades 6-8. Lambert plans to have this camp once per week and to continue to invite ETSU students to teach the kids how to play traditional bluegrass instruments.
“The ultimate plan is to continue with the bluegrass clubs after school at Liberty Bell and Indian Trail and then offer a class credit to the students at Science Hill who have an interest in those instruments or that style of music,” said Lambert.
This after-school club will be open to anyone who is interested. With the exception of the upright bass, students will be required to bring their own instruments to participate in the club. According to Lambert, the hope is that the students who participate in this club will be able to perform in the community as well as at school events.
“We would like to have little bluegrass bands that could go out and perform in the community and be a beacon in our school system,” she said. “There are other bluegrass programs in the area, but none of them are associated with a school system.”
As the plans for this bluegrass camp continue to develop, information will be made available on Johnson City Schools’ website www.jcschools.org.
Any students or parents who have questions about the proposed programs can contact Lambert at sterlings@jcschools.org.