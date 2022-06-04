With waivers and funds provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson City’s school system has been able to provide free breakfasts and lunches to students.
That service ends on June 30.
In April 2020, the USDA provided waivers through the USDA Seamless Summer Option program that allowed schools to provide free meals to all students. Under this program, breakfasts and lunches were made available to students under the age of 18 regardless of their financial status or where they were enrolled.
The program has been extremely helpful to the Johnson City community where, according to school system Food Service Supervisor Karen McGahey, more than 40% of the student population struggles with food insecurity.
“We have a very vulnerable population in our community,” said McGahey, “and we have been very privileged that over the last two years we’ve been able to offer free meals to all students regardless of (their) ability to pay.”
These free meals have included breakfasts and lunches that follow the federal meal pattern. This pattern ensures that each meal will provide students with the needed amounts of whole grains, protein, fruits, vegetables and milk.
The loss of the USDA waivers means that Johnson City Schools will no longer have the flexibility or support to continue providing free meals as they have for the past two years.
The schools will be returning to the old way of doing things, which means that parents and guardians of students in need must resubmit their free/reduced-price meal applications for the 2022-23 school year.
“We are disappointed that we are going back to that,” said McGahey.
Many studies have shown that students who struggle with food insecurity also struggle with concentration. When students are worried about where their next meal is coming from, they are less able to concentrate on their learning tasks.
McGahey said that school officials realize that providing students with adequate breakfasts and lunches can be difficult for families who just barely miss the financial requirements for free or reduced price meals. Resources for these families who need extra assistance include the schools’ food pantries as well as services provided by the Second Harvest Food Bank.
“I would just encourage families to take full advantage of any opportunities for them,” said McGahey. “Applying for meal support allows schools to apply for Title I and other types of services. So not only does it provide for the individual student, but it also helps strengthen the entire school community.”
Free breakfasts and lunches will continue to be handed out at each of the Johnson City Schools except for Lakeridge and Woodland, as well as a few community programs, until June 30. Parents and students can show up at these locations between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. to receive these meals at no cost.
Applications for Johnson City Schools’ free or reduced-price meal plans will become available online after July 1. Families are encouraged to apply for this assistance as soon as possible should they need it. Otherwise, the system asks parents to factor meal prices into their budget and remember to send your child to school with lunch money this coming school year.
For more information or to apply for meal assistance, visit Johnson City Schools’ website at jcschools.org.