At Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, the Johnson City Board of Education expressed its support for Johnson City Schools’ teachers and staff in several ways.
The first item on Monday night’s agenda was the board’s yearly review and consideration of the Johnson City Schools’ superintendent’s contract and pay. The school system’s current superintendent, Dr. Steve Barnett, has been in the position for five years.
Before the board can act on the superintendent’s contract or adjust his pay, it must perform a performance evaluation which reviews seven different categories including board relationships, community relationships, educational leadership, business finance, personal qualities, planning and relationship with staff.
Robert Williams, who chairs the superintendent’s compensation committee, shared the board’s review of Barnett’s performance.
“I am happy to report that (Dr. Barnett) received high marks across the board with an average score of 4.77 out of 5 — which on a 100-point scale would be a 95.4%,” said Williams.
The committee made the recommendation to extend Barnett’s contract by one year and enact a salary increase to reflect the staff increase that Johnson City Schools saw this year. The board voted unanimously to follow the committee’s recommendation.
Barnett expressed his gratitude to the board and said that he is looking forward to continuing in his role and “being here to serve Johnson City.”
The final item on the board’s agenda was a review and approval of a “resolution in support of teachers.”
The resolution was read to the board by Michelle Treece and is included below.
“I think it’s regrettable that we’ve even had to do this resolution in this state,” said board member Tom Hager. “For those of us that care greatly about public education, a lot of things are happening that shouldn’t be happening, and I think it’s just too bad that we have to do things like this.”
Tennessee has seen a great amount of discussion around public schools and educators, and some polarizing comments and accusations have been made in recent months by the governor’s education advisor Larry Arnn. However, while the signing of this resolution is timely, board Chair Kathy Hall said that it doesn’t relate specifically to any recent comments made by state officials.
“It makes me want to cry too, because I feel like this is one of the most amazing professions, and we’re just being trampled upon,” said Michelle Treece after reading the resolution.
Hager made a motion for the board to also sign a resolution expressing support of public school librarians and media specialists “in light of what (they) have gone through in the last year.”
Treece later added to Hager’s suggestion and asked that there also be a resolution signed next month to express the board’s support for the school staff that supports the teachers on the front line. The board agreed to have two more resolutions written to be signed at next month’s meeting.
“Thank you teachers for all the work you do, and thank you entire Johnson City school system for all the work you do,” said Hall. “We wanted to make sure we made a statement that talks about how important our teachers are to our system and as a profession.”
