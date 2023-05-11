Johnson City Schools budget

Pictured here, Johnson City Schools' Leia Valley discusses the budget for the 2024 fiscal year with superintendent Dr. Steve Barnett and the board of education.

 By AMBER BROPHY abrophy@sixriversmedia.com

On Thursday morning, the Johnson City Schools Board of Education met with district department heads to discuss their budget for the 2024 fiscal year, which the board unanimously approved.

This budget discussion, led by district superintendent Dr. Steve Barnett and supervisor of finance Leia Valley, included updates on the district’s revenues and state funding as well as adjusted pay scales, salary increases and budget proposals for the board to approve.

