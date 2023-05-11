On Thursday morning, the Johnson City Schools Board of Education met with district department heads to discuss their budget for the 2024 fiscal year, which the board unanimously approved.
This budget discussion, led by district superintendent Dr. Steve Barnett and supervisor of finance Leia Valley, included updates on the district’s revenues and state funding as well as adjusted pay scales, salary increases and budget proposals for the board to approve.
Valley gave the board an overview of the new TISSA state funding formula and shared some preliminary numbers. She said that the total state funding for the upcoming fiscal year is just under $49 million, which is overall a roughly $9 million increase compared to the former BEP state funding model.
These numbers appeared to be a relief to district officials since many things have been unclear regarding the new TISSA model.
“Three years ago, we were concerned about the change in funding formulas that would have impacted Johnson City… to the tune of negative 6 million,” said Barnett. “That didn’t happen, so you know, that concern has gone away at this time with TISSA.”
After reviewing the proposed budget scenario, the board approved a 6% salary increase for staff as well as other step increases and adjustments to teacher and nursing staff salary scales.
The board considered budget requests which had been categorized by district staff into “Priority 1” and “Priority 2” level one-time and recurring requests. After receiving board approval, the one-time budget requests will be funded through the district’s fund balance, leaving $2.4 million available for funding recurring requests such as creating new staff positions and purchasing new learning programs.
In total, Valley said that thanks to state funding and projected local revenues, they are “raising the total budget by about $13 million.”
After discussion, the board of education approved the proposed budget in a unanimous roll-call vote. The numbers that were presented to the board are still dependent on the passing of the Governor’s fiscal year 2024 budget. Additionally, this budget must still go on to be presented to and approved by the Johnson City city commission.