Johnson City Schools Director of Safety, Dr. Greg Wallace presents a proposal to the board of education which will change the way mental health services are offered in schools.

 By AMBER BROPHY abrophy@sixriversmedia.com

As Johnson City Schools continue to look for ways to improve the mental health services that they offer to students, the board recently made a decision to create 16 master’s level therapist positions to supplement the services already being provided by Frontier Health.

Johnson City Schools have had a sustained focus on maintaining a strong mental health services program for their students for many years. Currently all of the mental health counselors in Johnson City Schools are provided by Frontier Health, and the district’s director of safety, Dr. Greg Wallace, said that that relationship has existed at least since the 1960s.

