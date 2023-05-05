As Johnson City Schools continue to look for ways to improve the mental health services that they offer to students, the board recently made a decision to create 16 master’s level therapist positions to supplement the services already being provided by Frontier Health.
Johnson City Schools have had a sustained focus on maintaining a strong mental health services program for their students for many years. Currently all of the mental health counselors in Johnson City Schools are provided by Frontier Health, and the district’s director of safety, Dr. Greg Wallace, said that that relationship has existed at least since the 1960s.
During Monday night’s Johnson City Schools Board of Education meeting, Wallace gave an update on the schools’ mental health program and shared a proposal for improving services.
“There’s never been an issue of the services not being needed,” he said. “It’s a question of how we can do more.”
After consulting with the board’s safety committee, and other school districts in the region, Wallace said that he believes the schools will be able to “provide increased services for our students” if the district were to staff some of those mental health counselor positions on their own instead of through Frontier Health.
Currently at Science Hill High School, there is only one Frontier Health professional available to serve the students. The proposal that Wallace presented to the board would add in three master’s level therapists employed by the district for a total of four mental health professionals at the high school.
Similarly, at each of the two middle schools, the school would provide two master’s level therapists in addition to the one provided by Frontier Health. At the elementary schools, where Frontier health professionals are currently being shared between the schools, the district would instead provide one master’s level therapist to each school.
“So that’s, you know, obviously a pretty big increase in services,” Wallace said. He emphasized that this proposal is not a criticism of the current services being provided to the schools, but simply a way to boost those services.
Wallace told the board that the total cost for the program will increase from roughly $500,000 to over a million dollars. With this proposal, Frontier Health will continue to provide mental health services at the middle and high schools through grant funding.
Wallace said that by the district providing these mental health professionals, they will be able to intentionally recruit and retain therapists so that there is a sense of teamwork and consistency for school staff and students. These therapists will be able to work closely with school counselors and nurses to make sure that students are getting the most support possible. Additionally students will be able to make meaningful and trusting connections with these therapists.
Wallace told the board that going into this decision, he and his team have worked hard to review and understand Tennessee Department of Mental Health best practices and American School Counseling Association’s guide on ethics and law when it comes to things like confidentiality and parental consent. He also told the board that if a student’s needs exceed the capabilities of these therapists, a referral process will be created to connect the student with support and resources outside of the school.
Along with several school board members, Wallace emphasized that they hope to maintain a strong working relationship with Frontier Health despite these changes to the school’s mental health program.
“One of the things that’s really important for people to hear is that Johnson City Schools was on the forefront (of mental health services) long before I was involved. ... I think we continue to be on the forefront of this process,” said Wallace. “We are not decreasing services, rather we hope to increase service … to the tune of a million dollars. … I certainly don’t know of a district our size that is willing to make that kind of commitment out of their budget.”
Board member Dr. Ginger Carter said, “I think this board thinks mental health is very important. … And obviously going forward … I would just always want this to be a priority, and I think everybody sitting here feels that way.”
“This isn’t a decision we take lightly,” added board member Jonathan Kinnick. “We’re talking about half a million more a year, but I think this is more than worth it for that.”
Wallace told the board that he had been upfront with Frontier Health about this plan, and while they are disappointed, he hopes that they will continue to grow their partnership with the district through the middle and high schools.
After Wallace’s presentation, Kinnick made a motion to approve this course of action contingent on the passing of the school’s budget for the 2024 fiscal year. Beth Simpson seconded the motion, and it carried unanimously by roll call vote.