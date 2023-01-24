Johnson City Schools has named Dr. Kristi Presley, Nicole Cross and Jackie Smith as the district’s 2023-24 District-Level Teachers of the Year.
These teachers were honored by their schools as building-level teachers of the year and were nominated for the districtwide distinction. The nominees were reviewed by districtwide committees that included former teachers of the year and administrators.
Presley, of Woodland Elementary, was selected as the pre-K-4 division winner, Liberty Bell Middle School’s Cross won the grades 5-8 division and Smith, from Science Hill High School, was named winner of the 9-12 division.
“Congratulations to these three educators for being named our teachers of the year,” Johnson City Schools Superintendent Steve Barnett said. “These educators are wonderful influences on their students and role models for their colleagues as we ensure an excellent education for all our students. We appreciate their dedication and service to their craft.”
The elementary school building-level winners included Gabriel Bilicki-Roy (Cherokee), Leslie Snapp (Fairmont), Rebecca Weems (Lake Ridge), Anna Armstrong (Mountain View), Robin Murphy (North Side), Adrienne Cook (South Side) and Angie Smith (Towne Acres).
At the middle-grade level, the building winners included Indian Trail teachers Kelly Lane, Misty Davis and Galina Rozhkova. At Liberty Bell, the teachers honored were Becky Edmisten and Alan Sutphin. The Virtual Academy’s Teacher of the Year was Emily Stevens.
The Science Hill building-level winners included Josh Berry, Jim Brown, Russell Minatel, Jeff Kleven and Larissa Trivette.