Johnson City Schools has named Dr. Kristi Presley, Nicole Cross and Jackie Smith as the district’s 2023-24 District-Level Teachers of the Year.

These teachers were honored by their schools as building-level teachers of the year and were nominated for the districtwide distinction. The nominees were reviewed by districtwide committees that included former teachers of the year and administrators.

