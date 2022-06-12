The Johnson City Board of Education is changing the school grading system for grades 3-12 to align with recent legislation passed by the Tennessee Legislature.
The bills, SB0388 and HB0324, passed unanimously in both the state House and Senate.
The new grading scale for grades 3-12 will be a 10-point scale, instead of a seven-point scale. Students will earn an A if they score between 90-100. The change was to provide more access to scholarships and to align the high school grading scale with colleges and universities. The change to the grading scale also puts Tennessee in line with the grading scales of the majority of the country.
While Senate Bill 0388 and House Bill 0324 only affected grades 9-12, district officials believe having a consistent grading scale throughout grades 3-12 will benefit families and students as well as standardize grading expectations for teachers.
The new grading scale for all students in grades 3-12:
A: 90 to 100
B: 80 to 89
C: 70 to 79
D: 60 to 69
F: 0 to 59
Students in grades K-2 will continue to be evaluated using a standards-based system.
Latin System Honors for grades 9-12
This new 10-point grading scale will not affect advanced coursework offering additional rigor points, as it will still be calculated with additional percentage points to calculate the semester average. Also, starting next year, Science Hill will use a new Latin System for honors recognition at graduation. They will use the following Latin System based on weighted GPA:
Summa Cum Laude – 4.25 and Above
Magna Cum Laude – 4.00 – 4.24
Cum Laude – 3.75 – 3.99