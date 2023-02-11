With local school systems recently signing resolutions urging state lawmakers to amend the Tennessee Code Annotated § 49-6-3115, also known as the Third Grade Retention Law, Johnson City Schools’ Dr. Robbie Anderson explains why the district is concerned.
According to Anderson, who is a longtime administrator at Johnson City Schools, the schools are not concerned by the law’s intent, which she said “is to support student achievement and to make sure that all of our third grade students are performing and reading at a third grade level and can have mastered third grade standards and English Language Arts.”
“That’s not the problem,” she continued, “and we fully support the strategies that they are recommending — summer school and after-school tutoring. We think those are wonderful, and we’ve used those strategies ourselves as a school district for over 20 years. I think the biggest issue we have is looking at mass retention of third grade students based upon one data point.”
With the way that the law is currently written, third grade students who do not “meet expectations” on the English Language Arts (ELA) portion of their end-of-year Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) exams, “may not be promoted to the next grade level, without certain conditions being met.”
According to the district’s current estimations — which are based on students’ performance on the nationally normed Universal Screeners that are administered throughout the school year — 40-50% of the current year’s third graders are considered “at risk” of retention.
In order to progress to fourth grade, a student who scored “approaching expectations” on the ELA portion of the TCAP must either retake the test and meet expectations, or their parents must enroll them in either free school tutoring during fourth grade or a summer program — where they must attend at least 25 out of the 28 days of camp. A student who scores below expectations on the initial test, and who does not improve after the retake, must do both tutoring and summer school.
However, there are exemptions for students who are English language learners who have received less than two years of ELA instruction, have previously been held back a grade or who have or are suspected of having a reading-related disability.
In these cases, the law states that the school district should look at numerous data points and the student’s overall performance in third grade before making a decision about retention. Some educators have noted this disconnect between schools being allowed to use multiple factors and data points when it comes to retention decisions in some cases while in most others, the decision is being made solely based on the one TCAP data point.
“We all support the concept of third grade being a really important year for students, and we want them reading on grade level by third grade,” said Anderson. “So the question is do you get there by retaining them? If all these other things support student achievement, but perhaps don’t let them reach that level that you’re looking for, and then you say, ‘We’ve done everything we can so let’s just retain them another year,’ that’s where I disagree.”
Anderson also expressed her concern for third grade English language learners, who often come to the schools in kindergarten and would therefore no longer be exempt from retention by the third grade.
“When they talk about being able to perform at expectations on the third grade ELA (TCAP), that’s not just reading,” she said. “I mean, the third grade ELA is, you know, vocabulary and reading and writing.”
In many cases it takes more than two years of learning a language to be proficient enough to excel in standardized tests, especially when taking into account the academic jargon that the tests are filled with.
Even students who are proficient in English, or those who do not have a reading-related disability could be harmed by this law if they simply have a bad day, or have something going on at home that results in them underperforming on this single test.
“We don’t need to artificially retain a large group of third grade students,” said Anderson, “and in fact, I don’t know that it’s going to help. I mean, I think that could be counterproductive for those students long term.”
Retention can in many cases lead to decreased motivation to attend school and a loss of desire to graduate and pursue higher education.
“You know, our position has always been that when a teacher walks into a classroom,” said Robinson, “they are going to encounter a range of student abilities, and one of the responsibilities of an effective classroom teacher is to provide scaffolding and strategies that are unique and support students wherever they might be. That’s what makes a big difference for students long term.”
She added that the teachers in Johnson City Schools by and large seek to do that every day and try to “provide support for the whole child. … We provide them with a rigorous and relevant curriculum, but we also want them to be well-rounded, to feel safe and secure, to have opportunities to participate in the arts and in extracurricular activities. I mean, we want school to be a place that they want to attend every day.”
While there are several areas of this law that remain concerning and unclear for school districts, Johnson City Schools said that they are committed to facilitating transparent communication with their students and families as well as ensuring that every student receives the support that they need to be successful.