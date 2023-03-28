Johnson City Schools celebrated Grant Day on Tuesday, with the Johnson City Public Schools Foundation awarding 24 grants and a total of $31,714.99 to the district’s teachers.

Each year, Johnson City Schools' teachers have the opportunity to write a grant proposal to request funding for the purchase of non-consumable instructional aids or classroom supplies. Through their own fundraisers and grants awarded to them by the Mooneyhan Family Foundation, the Johnson City Public Schools Foundation is able to fund a certain number of teacher proposals every year.

