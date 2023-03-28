Johnson City Schools celebrated Grant Day on Tuesday, with the Johnson City Public Schools Foundation awarding 24 grants and a total of $31,714.99 to the district’s teachers.
Each year, Johnson City Schools' teachers have the opportunity to write a grant proposal to request funding for the purchase of non-consumable instructional aids or classroom supplies. Through their own fundraisers and grants awarded to them by the Mooneyhan Family Foundation, the Johnson City Public Schools Foundation is able to fund a certain number of teacher proposals every year.
This year, the JCPS Foundation fully or partially funded 24 of these proposals. The following are each of the schools and teachers who received grants.
Lake Ridge Elementary: Matthew Brickey.
Woodland Elementary: Laura Evans.
Indian Trail Middle: Brandie Sanchez.
North Side Elementary: Megan Scott and Lauren Team.
Mountain View Elementary: Lauren McIntire Johnson, Jessica Laws, Jamee Roberts and Rebecca Saunders.
Science Hill High: Jared Forbes, Russell Minatel, Kathryn Baker-Smith and Natalia Suit.
South Side Elementary: Andrea Anderson, Dedra Lamb, Johnnie Sue Hawley, Keisha Scott and Anita Sutherland.
Liberty Bell Middle: Nicole Cross, Stephanie Elliott, Jenny Galloway, Rebecca Gregg, Megan Harmon, Kelly Hernandez and David Nutter.
With these grants, these teachers will be able to enhance their classrooms and their students’ learning experiences with things like extra devices, sensory toys, drones, furniture and more.
Special events like Grant Day are made possible by the fundraising efforts of the JCPS Foundation. Representatives shared that they are looking forward to the upcoming annual Johnson City Schools Spell-A-Bration which will take place in April and will raise money for various school improvement initiatives.