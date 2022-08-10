As the Johnson City Public Library celebrates the 23rd anniversary of it moving into its current location, library historian Gail Campbell shares a look at the journey that the library has undergone in its 127 years of existence.
Campbell, who started working at the Johnson City Public Library in 1976, can remember opening the doors of the library’s newest building to its first customer, a little boy who was eager to be the first customer in the new building.
The current library building was opened on this day, Aug. 10, 23 years ago. The library was housed in two other buildings before that, and understandably it has gone through a great deal of change since its inception. Campbell, now retired, spent her many years at the library compiling its history and making sure that its journey was not forgotten.
The library was first started in 1895 by a group of ladies who were all in a reading circle called the Monday Club. This early iteration of the library was based in a rented room in downtown Johnson City and supported by yearly subscriptions; patrons paid a grand total of $1 per year for library services. The library was self funded, with albeit a very small budget, until the city of Johnson City began contributing to funding in 1912. By the time that the city began contributing funds, the library was able to drop its patron subscription fees.
The Monday Club continued to move the library to various different rented rooms for several years. In 1913, a local historian and lawyer named Samuel Cole Williams donated a parcel of land and $10,000 to the Monday Club so that they could build themselves a permanent library. The new library was named after Williams’ son Mayne who died at a very young age.
The Mayne Williams Library was opened by the Monday Club in 1923, and it continued to grow with the population. As colleges and large employers moved into the Johnson City area, and as information technologies continued to advance, library services continued to grow and evolve.
Eventually, the library outgrew the Mayne Williams building and it moved next door in 1981. At this time the Monday Club dissolved and the library became an official department under the city of Johnson City. The city commission appointed a board of seven members to oversee the library’s operations; this board still exists today.
Campbell was hired in 1976, and she recalled the difficulties of running a library in that old building. She said that there wasn’t any air conditioning at that time, and so the librarians would have to keep the windows open during nice weather to let a breeze in. Campbell recalled using card catalogs and keeping written logs of who had a book checked out and when it was due.
The library again outgrew its building and plans were made for the current building located at 100 West Millard St. This building was opened in 1999, and it has seen many changes even since then.
Library services have included books, magazines and other written resources since the beginning. As information media and technologies have evolved, the library has continued to change and expand its services accordingly. Campbell said that in her experience, the biggest change to library services came with the advent of the internet.
“When you think about how the computer changed everything, it changed everybody’s business,” she said. “But in the library world, information is our business, so the internet really changed everything we did.”
While helping patrons to find books and magazines made up the majority of the library’s services in the early years, the internet brought with it a brand new need. Librarians quickly learned how to use computers and various softwares and began offering guidance to patrons on how to use computers and the internet.
Campbell said that she noticed a decrease in the need for nonfiction resources like cookbooks, encyclopedias, sewing patterns and guides for housekeeping due to the fact that all that information is now much more easily gotten off the internet.
However, despite this, the library has continued to be an integral part of the Johnson City community.
“It is important because in a democratic society, you have to have an educated public. … That’s one of the goals of the library: to keep the people educated and abreast of what’s going on. That was true in the very beginning, and it’s still true today,” said Campbell.
Campbell went on to say that one of the most important ways that the library serves its community is by acting as a “third place.” That is, the library is a place for people to be outside of work or home. Everyone needs a space like that and many find their third place in their house of worship, outdoor parks, bars and other such public spaces.
“The public library in many ways might be the only universal place. The public library serves as the city’s living room to pull people together,” said Campbell.
“The final thing that I like to tell everyone,” she continued, “is that the public library is the most democratic of institutions because we serve everybody from cradle to grave regardless of who you are, where you came from, what your background is, what language you speak — it doesn’t matter. We serve everyone.”
For a more detailed history of the library, visit the following page to read an article written by Campbell: https://www.jcpl.org/history/