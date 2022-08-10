Johnson City Public Library

The Johnson City Public Library is celebrating the 23rd anniversary of its moving into its current location at 100 W. Millard St. The library was first started in 1895.

 By AMBER BROPHY/Johnson City Press

As the Johnson City Public Library celebrates the 23rd anniversary of it moving into its current location, library historian Gail Campbell shares a look at the journey that the library has undergone in its 127 years of existence.

Campbell, who started working at the Johnson City Public Library in 1976, can remember opening the doors of the library’s newest building to its first customer, a little boy who was eager to be the first customer in the new building.

Historic Fountain

This water fountain was in the original Mayne Williams Library and has been moved to every library building since. The inscription reads “Whoever drinketh of this water shall thirst again, but whoever drinketh of the water that I shall give him shall never thirst. John 4-14”
Historic Portraits

These portraits hang in the Johnson City Public Library's Tennessee Room. The young boy on the left is Mayne Williams- who died at a young age- and the man on the right is his father, Samuel Cole Williams- who helped to build the first library building.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Historic Doors

These were the front doors to the Mayne Williams Library and were later hung as the doors to the Tennessee History Room in the library's second building. They now hang in one of the library's study rooms as reminders of the library's history. The plaque reads, "These doors given in loving memory of William Pond Harris 1846-1915 by his wife Ida Potter Harris 1923"

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video