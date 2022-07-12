ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Robert Strom Eaton Jr., a graduate of Science Hill High School, was inducted into the Naval Academy Class of 2026 Thursday, June 30, and will begin six challenging weeks of basic midshipman training as part of Plebe Summer.
Approximately 1,200 candidates are selected each year for the Academy’s “plebe” or freshman class, and each student is required to participate in Plebe Summer. Last year, the Naval Academy received over 16,000 applications for the Class of 2026.
During this time, plebes have no access to television, movies, the internet, and music and also have restricted access to cell phones. They are only permitted to make three calls during the six weeks of Plebe Summer.
Robert is the son of Robert Strom Eaton and Wanda Gilliland Eaton of Johnson City.
He is the grandson of the late William Issac Gilliland and Edna Holt Gilliland of Newport, Tennessee and the late John Charles Eaton and Elizabeth Strom Eaton of Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Robert was recruited to play Division 1 soccer at the United States Naval Academy.
He will be playing goalkeeper for the Midshipmen.