On Monday afternoon, the Monday Club of Johnson City announced the winners of the 2022-23 Youth Poetry Competition, which featured work from K-12 students in Johnson City public and private schools.
Club members said that with this poetry competition, they hope to encourage excellence in creative writing and provide a platform for local students to express themselves. The Youth Poetry Competition has been one of the Monday Club’s annual tradition for many years.
Club member Jamie Johnson shared some of the Monday Club’s history and the many educational and civic endeavors that the club’s ladies have been a part of. Johnson highlighted some specific projects from the club’s history like funding and helping to create the city’s first public library, creating the city’s first garbage pickup service and the starting first school lunch program.
The Monday Club remains active in Johnson City by hosting various events like the Youth Poetry Competition.
“I’m so proud of all you children,” Johnson said during the event. “I used to teach school and this is my favorite committee to be on and to be able to see all the children that have participated in writing poems. I’m very proud of each one of you and hope to see you next year.”
The event’s guest speaker was Johnson City Commissioner Jenny Brock, who among her many titles and honorable positions over the years was also a winner of the Monday Club’s Youth Poetry Competition in 1960. Brock congratulated the students on their accomplishments and shared some of her own poetry as well as the poems that have inspired her over the years.
In addition to reading some of her own work, Brock shared excepts from a poem by Robert Frost and told the audience about the inspirational poet Amanda Gorman who became the first National Youth Poet Laureate at the age of nineteen.
She shared that she still writes poetry and encouraged the students to continue writing poems throughout their lives. In addition to being a “beautiful way” to express oneself, Brock said that writing poetry can help to expand one’s vocabulary, process challenges and emotions, connect with people, help keep a record of events and experiences and serve as a gift from the writer to the reader.
The students who were honored at the Monday Club’s event are as follows:
In the kindergarten to second grade division:
Evelyn Buchanan- honorable mention from St. Mary’s Catholic School,
Piper Terrel- third place from St. Mary’s Catholic School
Adelaide Myers- second place from St. Mary’s Catholic School
Matilda Kent- first place from Towne Acres Elementary
In the 3rd-5th grade division:
Michael Kirshner- honorable mention from Ashley Academy
Katherine Kroeger- third place from Ashley Academy
Ruthie Martin- second place from Towne Acres Elementary
Sanjana Bangaru- first place from Towne Acres Elementary
In the 6th-8th grade division:
Janelle Gentry- honorable mention from Liberty Bell Middle
Emma Minick- third place from St. Mary’s Catholic School
Ia Stokes- second place from St. Mary’s Catholic School
Elena Pieski- first place from St. Mary’s Catholic School
In the 9th-12th grade division:
Spence Potter- third place from Science Hill
Lara Waldrop- second place from Science Hill
Haley Vannoy- first place from Science Hill
These students read their poems aloud as they accepted their certificates from the Monday Club. Poems were varied in length and topic.
Patricia Williams- chairman for the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) of Tennessee District One Creative Writing Contest- was also present and announced that the students' poems had also been passed on to the district committee for consideration. The students who placed first at this level will go one to be considered at the state level and then the international level.
The GFWC is an international women’s organization which the Johnson City Monday Club is a part of. District One of the GFWC is made up of 12 clubs from across East Tennessee. The winners of the state and other levels of the Creative Writing Contest have yet to be announced.