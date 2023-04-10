On Monday afternoon, the Monday Club of Johnson City announced the winners of the 2022-23 Youth Poetry Competition, which featured work from K-12 students in Johnson City public and private schools.

Club members said that with this poetry competition, they hope to encourage excellence in creative writing and provide a platform for local students to express themselves. The Youth Poetry Competition has been one of the Monday Club’s annual tradition for many years.

