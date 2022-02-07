Johnson City has completed construction of eight additional classrooms at Woodland Elementary School, marking another step forward in the city school system’s plan to transition to two middle schools beginning this August.
Currently, Johnson City Schools students attend Indian Trail Intermediate School for fifth and sixth grades before moving to Liberty Bell Middle School for grades seven and eight.
Starting with the 2022-23 school year, fifth-graders will remain at the elementary level before graduating to either Liberty Bell or Indian Trail middle schools for sixth through eighth grades.
To accommodate those changes, Johnson City is building 20 classrooms across three elementary schools — four at South Side Elementary School, eight at Woodland and eight at Lake Ridge Elementary School. City officials recognized the completion of work at South Side with a ribbon cutting in January, and the classroom additions at Lake Ridge are ongoing.
The Johnson City Board of Education received an update on those classroom additions — plus other capital projects — during its meeting on Monday.
Students are now using Woodland’s new classrooms, which are located in two new wings at the school. Randy Trivette, the city’s facilities management director, expects those wings will ultimately be home to fourth-graders and fifth-graders after the middle school transition occurs in August.
Trivette said crews still need to finish site work outside the new wings, which will include putting in a playground and completing landscaping.
The system also plans to change the road system around Woodland so that traffic doesn’t back up onto Indian Ridge Road when parents drop off or pick up their kids. A longer driveway will circle around the school campus so that motorists aren’t stuck on Indian Ridge.
Crews are also completing upgrades to the school’s 30-year-old HVAC system. With the new wings done, officials plan to move certain classrooms around the school so crews can finish HVAC installation in other parts of the building.
At Lake Ridge, workers have poured concrete and placed door frames for masonry walls. A crane has also been onsite to set rooftop HVAC units. Superintendent Steve Barnett said those additions are on track for completion in late summer.
Altogether, Barnett has estimated the classroom additions and HVAC upgrades at all three elementary schools will cost about $14 million. The system is mostly funding HVAC upgrades at Woodland and Lake Ridge with federal pandemic relief funds.
Homeless student transportation
During its meeting Monday, the board approved the purchase of two minivans for the system’s homeless students program, which will help ensure transient students without reliable living conditions can continue to attend the same school.
The system will fund the $81,715 cost of the vehicles with a homeless grant offered through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Sydnee DeBusk, coordinator of the program, said the system currently has one aging work van that it uses to provide transportation to students experiencing homelessness. Barnett said the new minivans will replace the old vehicle.
“Since our kids kind of bounce around we try our best to keep them at the school that they have stability at,” DeBusk said.
If a homeless student moves to another location outside their regular school zone, DeBusk explained, their school bus can’t travel across town to provide them with transportation to their normal school.
Remaining in a stable learning environment is an important part of maintaining academic progress, she said.
The number of students employees transport varies depending on need, DeBusk said. Employees will also use the vehicles to transport supplies for families or take students on errands like doctor’s appointments.
“We’re just so excited to be able to ramp up our transportation services,” DeBusk said. “It’s so needed.”