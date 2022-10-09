The upcoming election will be the first time that partisan politics have been a factor in local Tennessee school board elections, and several education professionals have some concerns.
In November of 2021, Tennessee legislators enacted an unprecedented bill that allows partisan elections for school board members. With early voting for seats on the Johnson City Schools Board of Education beginning on Oct. 19, both school board members and educators have voiced their concerns regarding the presence of partisan politics at the local school board level.
“First of all, I will not criticize anyone for the decision they made (when deciding how to run for a seat on the school board),” said current candidate Kathy Hall. “For me personally, I believe that partisan politics should not play a part in local elections.”
Hall, the current Board of Education chair, made the decision to run for reelection as an Independent candidate due to her numerous concerns regarding the addition of partisan politics to school board elections.
“On the school board, our first priority should be our students and their families, and we want to make sure that we are making decisions that are right for them. To add a layer of partisan politics in there, I think could be distracting at times,” she said.
According to Hall, it would be “unfair” to demand that school board candidates run and fund both a primary campaign for their political party as well as one for the general election, when they are running for a position that they are not paid to hold.
“Campaigning can be time-consuming and expensive,” she added. “I’m concerned that if there is both a primary and a general election, it will cause some people not to run, and it will be a deterrent for new candidates.”
LaDawn Hudgins, a school service provider in Johnson City Schools and member of the Tennessee Education Association’s Board of Directors, also voiced some concerns.
“It really shouldn’t matter what political party a school board member is affiliated with, because the main focus should always be on what’s best for the students,” she said.
Hudgins said that she is concerned that partisan politics could spread into other areas such as superintendent, administrative or teacher positions. She said in no uncertain terms that these are areas where partisan politics do not belong.
“This really needs to stop, to be honest,” she said. “We want to make sure we always do what’s best for students and to begin to talk about, you know, what political affiliation you’re with — that should have nothing to do with us working with our students and doing what’s best for them.”
Michelle Treece, a current board of education member who decided not to run for reelection this year, has been up front about her views on the decision for Washington County to allow partisan school board races since the beginning.
“Having someone have to put a letter on their forehead in order for you to vote for them is wrong,” she said.
Treece again pointed out that school board members are not paid to do that work, and this is largely a way to deter members being “bought out” by any individuals or causes. The introduction of partisan politics opens that door by introducing the possibility that board members will vote according to what their political party wants over the needs of the students and community.
She said that in order to keep this from happening, community members must take it upon themselves to not only make careful and well-thought out decisions when electing new school board members, but they should also make an effort to be involved in the school board throughout the year.
“Our community — our families — have to start speaking up and have to start going to school board meetings,” she said. “If there are voices that represent both sides of the issue, then a school board decision has to reflect both sides.”
Community members can be active and informed of board discussions by viewing meeting livestreams, commenting their thoughts or concerns and emailing school board members directly.
Treece said that she hopes that new and continuing board members will have a “wide view” of the diversity in Johnson City, and be sure to fairly consider the needs and desires of all members of the community.
Hudgins said that she was pleased to hear many of the things that candidates spoke about during the forum on Wednesday. She said she hopes that the candidates who are elected will be “men and women of their word and make sure that they do follow through” with their commitments to fairly represent the students and families of the Johnson City community.