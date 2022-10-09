Education logo

The upcoming election will be the first time that partisan politics have been a factor in local Tennessee school board elections, and several education professionals have some concerns.

In November of 2021, Tennessee legislators enacted an unprecedented bill that allows partisan elections for school board members. With early voting for seats on the Johnson City Schools Board of Education beginning on Oct. 19, both school board members and educators have voiced their concerns regarding the presence of partisan politics at the local school board level.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video