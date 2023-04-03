The Johnson City Board of Education recognized several students during Monday’s meeting for accomplishments that varied from academic successes to competition wins and athletic championship wins.
The board recognized the following students for their performance as building-level spelling bee winners. These students also participated in the final level of the districtwide spelling bee, which was held in January.
They are:
Eshana Basu — fourth grade at Towne Acres Elementary.
Savannah Cruise — fifth grade at Fairmont Elementary.
Omkar Chaudhary — third grade at Woodland Elementary.
Caleb Dishner — fifth grade at Lake Ridge Elementary.
Ruby Odum — sixth grade at Liberty Bell Middle.
Eli Park — fifth grade at Mountain View Elementary.
Vivian Rogers — fifth grade at Cherokee Elementary.
Mariah Rowe — sixth grade at Johnson City Virtual Academy.
Kensie Russel — fifth grade at South Side Elementary and overall district champion.
Emily Vance — fifth grade at North Side Elementary.
April Zhang — fifth grade at Indian Trail Middle.
Seven students were recognized for their accomplishments as National Merit Finalists.
According to the school system’s Middle Grades Supervisor Todd Barnett, who recognized the students at the board meeting, “National Merit Finalists represent an academic group of students who are in the top 1% These students are Arshaam Kordamiri, Caiawynn Lakey, Rachel Leerssen, Jacob Na, Lara O’Neal, Logan Smith and Sinna Yang.”
Science Hill High School’s culinary arts program recently earned first place in the CareerQuestTN Culinary Challenge, which was held at the Bristol Motor Speedway. The students recognized for this accomplishment are Nancy Borsos, Junius Fullard, Anna Jefson and Gianna Mancini.
The board recognized school system’s delegates to the Tennessee School Boards Association Student Congress. The delegates gave a presentation to the board before the meeting. In their presentation, Science Hill students Reahnee Finley, Trinity Humphreys, Shiven Jain and Tye McFadden told about their recent experience traveling to Nashville to learn more about school board operations.
Science Hill senior Nora Honeycutt was recognized as an East Tennessee State University Roan Scholar. The Roan Scholars program is one of ETSU’s top scholarship and leadership programs. This is the second consecutive year a Science Hill graduate has been selected for the program.
Finally, Devon Medina was recognized for being a TSSAA state wrestling champion. Medina is also a four-time regional champion, two-time sectional champion, two-time state finalist, and was a state runner-up in 2021.
During the past season Medina won 53 matches and lost only one.
The only staff recognition during the meeting went to Dr. Johnnie Sue Hawley, media specialist at South Side Elementary. Hawley was recently named a recipient of the Niswonger Foundation Rural Literacy Initiative Focused on Effectiveness Grant.
According to the foundation, “the purpose of the grant is to validate the use of personalized learning strategies, with the goal of focusing on literacy to improve academic achievement for students in grades six through eight.”