Science Hill students Rachel Leerson, left, and Logan Smith were recognized by the Johnson City Board of Education for their perfect ACT scores. Board Chair Kathy Hall is at far left and Director of Schools Steve Barnett is at far right. AMBER BROPHY/Johnson City Press
On Monday night, the Johnson City Board of Education recognized North Side Elementary, showcased art by students from that school and recognized four different students for their various accomplishments.
The board opened its August meeting with a presentation from Dr. Sharon Pickering, who has recently stepped down as North Side’s principal to accept a position at the Johnson City Schools’ Central Office. Her new role will be the coordinator of ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) Projects. Her role as principal will be taken over by Dr. Allecia Frizzell.
In her presentation, Pickering made a special effort to thank North Side’s teachers and staff for gracefully navigating the changes and construction that the school has seen over the summer as they have worked to add fifth-graders into their family.
Pickering shared that the school has taken several steps to better support students. Last year, North Side received ESSER and Title I funding, which it used to support students’ “unfinished learning” by reducing class sizes and adding school tutoring and other supports. The school also started cheerleading and tumbling classes, facilitated Girls on the Run and created a new sports club, which has been very well received, according to Pickering.
North Side held its own summer camps, but also the Art Transforms camp and the STEAM camp that students across the school system attended.
“They were so engaged in learning,” Pickering said of students who attended the camps, “and they had so much fun that out of the 164 students that attended, we hardly had a day that any were absent.”
She said this was again due to the amazing teachers and staff who helped to run the camps and keep the students engaged in exciting learning activities.
Art from North Side students was on display at the meeting. Pickering thanked Westley Harris, North Side’s art and music teacher, for collecting the samples of the students’ work.
Finally, the school board recognized four Johnson City Schools students for their various accomplishments over the past couple of months.
Science Hill High School students Rachel Leerson and Logan Smith were recognized for their hard work in earning perfect scores on the ACT exam.
Sarah Oldham Hopkins was recognized for winning local, district, state and Southeastern divisional competitions for the Daughters of the American Revolution Essay Contest. Her essay was written from the perspective of someone visiting the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier when it was built, in honor of a brother who died in World War I.
The board recognized Abbie Underwood of Science Hill for winning first place in state and national levels of the Future Business Leaders of America conference in Organizational Leadership. She is the first Tennessean to win this competition in this category in more than 10 years. Underwood was not present at Monday’s meeting to receive her award.
