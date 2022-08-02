JCVA Student Recognized

Sarah Oldham Hopkins, shown with Hall and Barnett, was recognized for for the essay that she wrote for the Daughters of the American Revolution Essay Contest.

 AMBER BROPHY/Johnson City Press

On Monday night, the Johnson City Board of Education recognized North Side Elementary, showcased art by students from that school and recognized four different students for their various accomplishments.

The board opened its August meeting with a presentation from Dr. Sharon Pickering, who has recently stepped down as North Side’s principal to accept a position at the Johnson City Schools’ Central Office. Her new role will be the coordinator of ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) Projects. Her role as principal will be taken over by Dr. Allecia Frizzell.

North Side Elementary Art
Science Hill Students Recognized

Science Hill students Rachel Leerson, left, and Logan Smith were recognized by the Johnson City Board of Education for their perfect ACT scores. Board Chair Kathy Hall is at far left and Director of Schools Steve Barnett is at far right. AMBER BROPHY/Johnson City Press

