City school board candidates participated in an informative election forum on Wednesday where they shared their views and goals relating to the Johnson City school district and how they would best serve the system as school board members.
This year there are seven candidates vying for four seats on the Johnson City Schools Board of Education. Republican candidates include current board members Thomas Hager Jr. and Robert Williams, as well as Jonathan Kinnick and Paula Treece, who both previously held seats on the board. The independent candidates are current school board Chairwoman Kathy Hall, Sam Pettyjohn and Brian Squirek, who was not present at the forum.
At Wednesday’s forum, candidates shared their experience and motivations for running for school board before taking turns giving 90 second answers to questions put together by the Johnson City Press and the League of Women’s Voters of Northeast Tennessee.
Questions covered topics including experience and skills, board conduct, budget goals, the Age Appropriate Materials Act and teacher retention.
Candidates spoke about the need for increased funding in Johnson City Schools as well as meeting capital and facility needs in response to the population growth within the school system and region. Roberts, Treece, Hall and Kinnick each mentioned the need for a new Towne Acres school.
When asked what particular issue motivated him to run for school board, Kinnick said, “It’s hard to narrow it down to one, but I would have to say funding because that facilitates all the other ideas mentioned. You can’t pull some of this off without the proper funding.”
Hager said that when he first ran for a seat on the school board over 30 years ago, he did so because he wanted to make sure that students were offered the best education possible. “Johnson City Schools has come a long way,” he said, crediting this to the excellent teachers employed by the system. Hager continued to emphasize the need to support teachers and maintain a desirable working environment for them.
Pettyjohn said that his top concern is reinforcing early childhood education and pre-K programs. He spoke about the number of children who missed out on these opportunities due to the COVID-19 pandemic and said, “We need to make sure that we’re doing our best to utilize the skills that we have and the programs that we have to make sure that there’s no gap especially for those children, and to make sure we don’t have a gap in the future.”
Candidates were asked to speak about their views on the Age Appropriate Materials Act which went into effect in May of 2022. Hager, Hall and Williams each voiced their support of and confidence in school library specialists making the decisions regarding what reading materials are appropriate for students to be reading in school.
“I think the spirit of the law is that we want material that is age appropriate for our children,” said Williams. “I feel like our administrators, our teachers and our parents will do the best job in finding the most appropriate material for our children in their classes.”
According to Kinnick, the system that this act puts into place is a “win-win” for everyone involved.
“We trust our professionals to keep doing what they’re doing,” he said. “We have also listed all the books online so parents can easily see that information. We have a procedure for receiving feedback from students and parents regarding any particular material, and we have a committee in place to evaluate that and the material in general.”
Treece urged a careful examination of the content in addition to grade reading level.
“In the public school library there are so many books out there that are age appropriate and content appropriate and we just need to look at that,” she said. “I think that is what this law is talking about, and our school system has done a good job of keeping within those (guidelines).”
“I have great faith that we have in the past and will continue to make sure that the materials in our schools are age appropriate,” said Hall after praising teachers and librarians for their work and highlighting the process that parents can go through if they are concerned.
“I hope that we don’t have to put any undue pressure on our teachers to do any cataloging at this point,” she added, in reference to teachers’ classroom libraries.
“Frankly, this (act) is an overreach by our state government,” said Pettyjohn. “I feel like the experts are in our schools. … Have you ever met an unpassionate librarian? I have not. I’m here to tell you that they are qualified to do this work and the implications (of the Age Appropriate Materials Act) right now are having a chilling effect.”
Candidates also spoke about the need for each school board member to have the ability to work well with others. They each agreed that in order to be effective, each school board member must have strong communication skills, but they must also be willing to reach a respectful consensus on common ground and then present the board’s decision as a unified body.
“It’s always interesting being on a board with different people, but it’s good to have different opinions,” said Hall. “If we all agree, there would be no reason to have a board of seven people. You need the different opinions, and our board has done a great job of being respectful of one another and listening to one another.”