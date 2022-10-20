The Johnson City Commission on Thursday passed a resolution in support of state funding for East Tennessee State University’s Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy.
Since it was founded in 2005, the college has been funded entirely through private tuition. That’s become a problem for ETSU and the college, particularly since the state provided funding for other pharmacy schools in the state, allowing them to charge less for tuition.
Enrollment at the College of Pharmacy has also been on the decline, forcing ETSU to try and find a way to close the funding gap the school is facing.
“As the only college of pharmacy in Northeast Tennessee, our goal is to provide accessible and affordable pharmacy education to address the developing pharmacist shortage in our region,” Gatton College of Pharmacy Dean Dr. Debbie Byrd said in a statement to the Press. “By closing the tuition gap in Tennessee, future pharmacists in this region can afford to stay local and provide health care to the rural and underserved areas they call home.
“We are proud to serve this region and are thankful for this resolution in support of state funding that will not only serve our students, but also the health and well-being of our entire community.”
Bridget Baird, ETSU’s associate vice president for community and government relations, said the university is grateful to have support for the college.
“Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy exists because of the tremendous support it has received from our region,” Baird said. “We are grateful that our community and business leaders and our delegation of elected officials continue to support the college by bringing the critical need for state funding to the forefront of conversations and considerations.”
According to the resolution, state funding would allow the college to drop tuition prices, which are double that of other public pharmacy schools in the state, by 42%.
“The College of Pharmacy has made such a difference to, not only Johnson City, but for this whole region,” said Commissioner Jenny Brock.
The commission also issued a proclamation recognizing October as American Pharmacists Month, and commissioners lined up to receive flu shots administered by students at the Gatton College of Pharmacy.
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.