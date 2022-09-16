The Tennessee Department of Education has recently released the School Accountability data for the 2021-22 school year, and both Johnson City and Washington County Schools have a great deal to be proud of.
Each year, the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) assesses the performance and growth of Tennessee school districts as well as individual schools and gives the schools different designations corresponding to their performance.
According to the TDOE’s website, “Under Tennessee’s accountability system, districts are expected to increase achievement levels for all students and demonstrate student growth across all student groups.”
School districts are evaluated based on the following indicators: grade band success rates, rates at which students are chronically out of school, performance on the English Language Proficiency Assessment (ELPA) and graduation rates.
The schools are evaluated using four different indicators: achievement on the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP), TCAP assessment growth over time, rates at which students are chronically out of school and performance on the ELPA.
Based on these indicators, school districts can be designated as exemplary, advancing, satisfactory, marginal or in need of improvement. Johnson City and Washington County were both identified as advancing school districts.
“I’m pleased with that designation,” said Johnson City Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Barnett. “Advancing is a good and honest description for us. … Teachers are doing an amazing job and working really hard to make sure we meet the needs of all our students, and I think that (designation) is a good indicator of that.”
Washington County Superintendent Jerry Boyd said, “As a district, being identified as advancing indicates what we want to see. … We want to see improvements across all of our schools and grade levels. And advancing is an indication of that progress.”
Individual schools can achieve one of three designations: Reward school, priority/comprehensive support and improvement school or targeted support and improvement school.
According to the TDOE’s website, “schools are recognized as a Reward school when they demonstrate high levels of performance and/or improvement in performance by meeting their annual measurable objectives across performance indicators and student groups.”
Johnson City Schools had four Reward schools for the 2021-22 school year: Fairmont Elementary, Lake Ridge Elementary, South Side Elementary and Towne Acres Elementary.
“We’re really proud of the work in those four schools, but also the work in our other schools,” said Barnett. “We have three schools that were very close to achieving Reward school status, with Science Hill High School being one.”
Barnett added that with this past school year being the first one after the pandemic, he expects that year’s data to set a baseline for achievement and growth goals for years going forward.
Washington County Schools saw a total of nine schools receive the Reward designation. They are: Boones Creek Elementary, Grandview Elementary, Gray Elementary, Jonesborough Middle, Lamar School, South Central Elementary, Sulphur Springs Elementary, University School and West View Elementary.
“I’m certainly proud of the teamwork it takes for nine schools to get recognized as Reward schools,” said Boyd, “but I don’t want to leave out the schools that didn’t attain that designation. The same work is happening there too.”
Both Barnett and Boyd said that their corresponding administrations will be using this assessment data as they continuously work to improve the schools. The schools will be working hard to identify areas in which they can improve the ways that they serve students while also celebrating the hard work that has been done already.