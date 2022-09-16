Education logo

The Tennessee Department of Education has recently released the School Accountability data for the 2021-22 school year, and both Johnson City and Washington County Schools have a great deal to be proud of.

Each year, the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) assesses the performance and growth of Tennessee school districts as well as individual schools and gives the schools different designations corresponding to their performance.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video