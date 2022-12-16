Earlier this year, the American Academy of Pediatrics and AT&T launched a collection of free tools to help families determine if their child is ready for a smartphone and then help them create healthy media use habits.
At what age should a child get their own cellphone? And how much screen time is appropriate?
These are important questions that many parents and caregivers struggle with as children and teens spend more time online. To help, the organization and telecommunications company teamed up to launch a new, free PhoneReady Questionnaire and a free, enhanced Family Media Plan tool to help parents and caregivers create healthy digital habits for their family.
A majority of parents are concerned their children are spending too much time on screens, and as such, are turning to doctors and medical professionals for advice or information. In addition, most parents strongly agree that they would be more open to getting their child a tablet, smartphone or smartwatch if they understood how their children could use those devices safely and effectively.
“After more than two years of the pandemic, parents may want to manage their family’s media use, but feel too overwhelmed to know where to start,” said Dr. Jenny Radesky, vice chair of the AAP Council on Communications and Media Executive Committee. “The Family Media Plan breaks plan ideas down by age and family priorities and includes practical tips that our team has collected over the years.
“The plan includes conversation ideas, tips for finding positive media that supports exploration and kind connection and ways to pull the plug and try alternate activities. Like the prior Family Media Plan, it prioritizes sleep, physical activity, relationships and balance, but also dives into trickier topics like addressing cyberbullying, not using media to escape emotions and reining in parents’ own media use.”
“Safe and responsible internet and technology usage is a concern for many parents, but especially for those living in the digital divide and newer to technology,” said Charlene Lake, chief sustainability officer, senior vice president of AT&T corporate responsibility.
“We are committed to doing all we can to help families develop healthy digital habits from the start. As AT&T Connected Learning initiatives continue to help bridge the digital divide, we are proud to work with experts like the American Academy of Pediatrics to provide the tools today’s families need to make informed media and technology decisions.”
The PhoneReady Questionnaire is a 10-question online tool that helps parents assess whether their child is ready for the responsibilities of a cellphone. Once complete, parents will receive one of three scores: Ready Zone, Almost Ready Zone, or Not Yet Ready Zone. Based on the results, parents will get recommended next steps and resources to help them talk with their child about smartphone usage, activate parental control settings, create a Family Media Plan and access tips to help their child have a safe and positive experience.
Parents can use the AAP’s interactive Family Media Plan to create individualized strategies for each family member that encourage media balance and set goals and rules about technology use. This tool helps parents build a customized media use plan that the whole family agrees to implement.
Parents can use it to find ways to balance screen time with other activities, set boundaries for accessing content and get suggestions on dealing with cyberbullying and encouraging age-appropriate critical thinking and digital literacy.
The tool is based on recommendations from AAP policy statements, Media Use in School-Aged Children and Adolescents, Media and Young Minds and the technical report, Children and Adolescents and Digital Media.
Most importantly, the tool provides families with messages around open communication and reflection about individuals’ relationships with media, what rules they are motivated to implement, and what goals they hope to achieve by doing so.
To access the PhoneReady Questionnaire and related resources, visit https://screenready.att.com/digital-parenting/.
To start a Family Media Plan with AAP, visit https://www.healthychildren.org/english/fmp/pages/mediaplan.aspx#/.