Earlier this year, the American Academy of Pediatrics and AT&T launched a collection of free tools to help families determine if their child is ready for a smartphone and then help them create healthy media use habits.

At what age should a child get their own cellphone? And how much screen time is appropriate?

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video