Indian Trail Middle School

Starting in August, Indian Trail Middle School began serving students in grades 6-8.

 Johnson City Press

With the first semester of the 2022-23 school year coming to an end, Indian Trail Middle School Principal Dr. James Jacobs shared how the school has adjusted to the transition that resulted in the school losing fifth grade but gaining seventh and eighth grades.

In the spring of 2021, Johnson City Schools announced its decision to transition to two middle schools by returning fifth grade to the elementary schools and reconfiguring both Indian Trail and Liberty Bell as traditional middle schools. Indian Trail experienced the most complicated transition as it had previously been serving grades five and six but transitioned to serving grades six to eight in August of this year.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.