With the first semester of the 2022-23 school year coming to an end, Indian Trail Middle School Principal Dr. James Jacobs shared how the school has adjusted to the transition that resulted in the school losing fifth grade but gaining seventh and eighth grades.
In the spring of 2021, Johnson City Schools announced its decision to transition to two middle schools by returning fifth grade to the elementary schools and reconfiguring both Indian Trail and Liberty Bell as traditional middle schools. Indian Trail experienced the most complicated transition as it had previously been serving grades five and six but transitioned to serving grades six to eight in August of this year.
“For us the transition was a major change to our school,” Jacobs said.
Jacobs said that the transition was “unsettling” for many of the teachers who were moving around. As Indian Trail lost fifth grade and took on seventh and eighth, nearly 35 teachers moved out of the building and around 20 moved in. In addition to this, many of the remaining teachers shuffled around and began teaching subjects and grade levels that they were not familiar with.
Through all of this, Jacobs said he and his administrative team worked hard to make sure everyone was on the same page on things like school expectations and culture as well as grading and discipline practices.
“We really worked on defining our core beliefs and values through collaboration with our content teams and grade level teams,” Jacobs said. “Really just working on those structural and cultural pieces of our school, because I think a school’s culture and climate is extremely important.”
According to him, these core beliefs included an emphasis on collaboration, culture, identity and academics. Jacobs said he spent most of the first part of the 2022-23 academic year working closely with teacher leaders to ensure everyone was well-supported throughout the transition.
One of the most difficult transitions, he said, was for English language arts teachers. Each grade level had a new teacher in this subject — some were new to the content or grade level, and some were completely new to Johnson City. Regardless, each ELA teacher needed to quickly become familiar with all of the reading materials and assignments for their grade level. These teachers were given extra curriculum days to prepare and received additional support from ELA teachers at Liberty Bell Middle School.
While the transition was daunting for teachers at first, Jacobs said that after implementing several positive systems to offer information and support, he feels the teachers have settled in and are working well together in their new roles.
Another challenging aspect of this transition was the addition of an entire athletics program to Indian Trail. While the school previously had no athletic teams or equipment, the transition brought in 16 programs for students to participate in. Jacobs thanked Science Hill High School Athletics Director Keith Turner for his help in organizing student teams, ordering equipment and hiring coaches.
Jacobs said the addition of athletics to the school has been a great opportunity for the students. He said that he has seen some students join athletics teams — despite having never played sports before — who have been “absolutely outstanding.”
He said the students themselves have adjusted to the transition remarkably well. For this year’s sixth graders, nothing much changed, and the seventh graders got to stay at Indian Trail for a while longer. According to Jacobs, the eighth graders have had the most challenging time adjusting to returning to Indian Trail after spending a year at Liberty Bell. Jacobs said he has seen those students show a great deal of maturity as the “big kids on campus” through leading by example.
“I’ve really been proud of the eighth graders because they’ve really stepped up and shown a lot of leadership in school. After probably the first few weeks, they got into a groove and they really made a difference,” Jacobs said. “They’ve just been absolutely awesome.”
Jacobs said that open and clear communication throughout the school — from the administrative team to the teachers and students — has been essential to the transition’s success.
“I don’t know of a school that doesn’t have challenges,” he said, “but it’s just about making good decisions and coming up with good solutions to problems. We have a great staff to help us with that.”
In the end, Jacobs said he is very pleased Johnson City Schools made the decision to transition Indian Trail back to a traditional middle school.
“I was always concerned about having so many transitions. … Having sixth, seventh and eighth grade (here) was the right decision by a longshot,” he said. “I’ve noticed there are a lot more connections between students who know each other from their neighborhoods and from the elementary schools … so it’s almost like the school is more tight-knit and more connected.”
“With the level of change we went through, we would not have been able to do it without (School Director) Dr. (Steve) Barnett and everyone at Central Office. They’ve just been hugely supportive,” he said.
When school returns in January, Indian Trail will continue to face the challenge of filling some support staff positions created during the transition. According to Jacobs, the school is still in need of instructional assistants and custodians.