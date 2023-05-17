The start of summer marks a full school year since Johnson City Schools’ long-anticipated transition to two middle schools serving grades 6-8, which included establishing a new athletic program. Looking back, Indian Trail Middle School’s principal James Jacobs said that the new athletic program’s success has largely been due to thorough planning leading up to the transition.

“I think that early prep work really paid off in finding the right people for the right positions,” he said, “and then it’s been great to see so many of our kids get involved. We probably have 75% of our student population participating in athletics.”

