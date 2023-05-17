The start of summer marks a full school year since Johnson City Schools’ long-anticipated transition to two middle schools serving grades 6-8, which included establishing a new athletic program. Looking back, Indian Trail Middle School’s principal James Jacobs said that the new athletic program’s success has largely been due to thorough planning leading up to the transition.
“I think that early prep work really paid off in finding the right people for the right positions,” he said, “and then it’s been great to see so many of our kids get involved. We probably have 75% of our student population participating in athletics.”
Jacobs said that, in the last couple of years, he has worked closely with Johnson City Schools Athletic Director Keith Turner to make sure that Indian Trail is able to offer a robust athletics program to match the one already at Liberty Bell Middle School.
According to Jacobs, middle school athletics are important because “anytime kids are involved in your school, no matter if it’s a club, sport, band, chorus, orchestra, I just think they’re gonna be more successful, and your school is going to be more successful.”
When preparing to convert Indian Trail to a middle school, Jacobs and his administrative team worked to define the school’s core beliefs, which include collaboration, identity, student support and community.
“So when you talk about building an identity and having community, athletics has been really big in both of those,” said Jacobs. “And I think it’s really made our culture and our climate, you know, a very positive place to be. … We’ve been very successful this year, and I think athletics have been a part of it.”
Friendly rivalry
In the past year, Johnson City Schools has seen a friendly and competitive rivalry form between the two middle schools when it comes to sports. The two schools play against each other frequently, which offers an opportunity for students to stay in touch with old friends and make new connections before reaching high school.
In the fall of 2022, particularly during football season, some community members expressed concerns that the schools were stacking their teams and taking advantage of new zoning, but Jacobs said that is not true.
“We got beat by (their football team) by like a million points,” he joked. “But if you look at every other sport, it’s been super competitive. So I think that a lot of people were concerned early on, but that’s not proven to be the case whatsoever.”
He added that both schools’ teams have some talented athletes who will go on to be great assets for Science Hill’s athletics program.
New territory
One new challenge for Indian Trail has been competing in sports conferences outside of the district. Again, Jacobs said that the school’s success in this area has largely been due to quality administrators like Turner and recently hired coach Katie Owens, who has helped ensure adherence to Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association rules and regulations.
Jacobs said that participating in middle school sports conferences has been a great opportunity for the students. He said that they have been able to surprise some of the other schools in the conference who didn’t expect them to start out with such a complete program.
“Across the board, we’ve been either competitive or the best (in these conferences),” he said. “So I think a lot of people were surprised, and we’ve been extremely organized. ... I think we’ve added to the conference in a positive way.”
Future Improvements
The final piece to completing a high-quality athletics program for Indian Trail will be some improvements to the school’s fields and facilities, which Jacobs said will take some time and funding.
Jacobs said they are very grateful for the facilities owned and maintained by the Johnson City’s Parks and Recreation department. However, the school would like to see some improvements made in the future, such as some adjustments to the softball field, new turf on the practice football field and a rubberized surface on the track, which would allow Indian Trail to host track meets.
“The facility looks good right now, but it’s really going to be great (once they get those things done), and that’s what we were looking for,” Jacobs said.
He said that he hopes to continue to improve and grow the athletics program and build Indian Trail’s reputation as a great place for sports teams to meet and play games. While academics remain their focus, he said it has been exciting and fun to see the way that athletics have engaged the students and encouraged school community.