In preparation for the Johnson City Schools’ transition to two middle schools in August, Indian Trail Middle School and Liberty Bell Middle School will have open houses on Wednesday, May 11, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The evening will provide families the opportunity to tour their middle school and gather information about extracurriculars, clubs and other opportunities. They will also be able to fill out and return bus forms.
All students will need to fill out and return bus forms by May 16 in order to ride a bus during the 2022-23 school year.
At both events, Science Hill High School Athletic Director Keith Turner and the schools’ athletic coordinator will be present to talk about sports that will be available at the middle schools next year.
Athletic coaches will also be on hand to provide information to those who are interested.
Both events will begin at 6 p.m. with the athletic presentation beginning at 6 p.m. at Indian Trail and the athletic presentation beginning at 7 p.m. at Liberty Bell.
Teachers have not been assigned classrooms so a more thorough open house will take place in August.
Middle School Open House
• Indian Trail: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Presentation about athletics begins at 6 p.m.
• Liberty Bell: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Presentation about athletics begins at 7 p.m.