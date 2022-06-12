In the coming school year Washington County Schools students will see increased prices for school meals.
Despite increasing food and labor costs facing school systems across the nation, Washington County Schools staff members have worked to avoid increasing school meal prices.
“Washington County School is proud that there has not been an increase to meal prices since 2017 and we are hopeful that this increase will carry us through for several years,” said the schools’ nutrition director, Caitlin Kite.
According to Kite, the meal price increases are a result of the expiration of USDA waivers that have allowed for cheaper meals.
The calculations for the increases in prices come from a Paid Lunch equity Toolkit provided to the school systems by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Kite said that the prices are also “determined by our legislation based on national weighted average prices.”
This increase in meal prices will not affect students’ eligibility to apply for free or reduced price meal plans. It will also not negatively affect those families already on that plan.
Families who would like to apply for free or reduced-price meal plans are strongly encouraged to do so.
“It is unfortunate that meal prices had to be raised in order for the school nutrition program to sufficiently cover the cost of producing meals, labor and supplies,” said Kite. “We are grateful for all those who have participated in our program and we hope that our parents and children will continue to see the value in what we do and support our program.”
Changes to meal prices will be effective July 1. They will reflect the tables shown below:
Breakfast
Elementary Middle School High School Adult 2017-2022 1.70 1.70 1.70 2.50 2022-2023 1.80 1.90 2.00 3.00
Lunch
Elementary Middle School High School Adult Visitor 2017-2022 2.50 2.60 2.90 4.00 2022-2023 2.60 2.70 3.00 4.25 5.00
For more information go to the Washington County Schools’ website at wcde.org.