Following President Biden’s announcement on Wednesday of his student loan forgiveness plan, many have voiced questions and concerns. Here’s a look at what the plan entails and how it will affect local college students.
Northeast Tennessee is an area rich with higher education institutions. This area is home to East Tennessee State University, King University, Milligan University and Tusculum University as well as a number of community colleges. With such an investment in education, current and former students will understandably have many questions about the president’s student loan forgiveness plan.
According to a fact sheet released by the White House, this forgiveness plan serves as a way of “providing families breathing room as they prepare to start repaying loans after the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic.”
“Since 1980, the total cost of both four-year public and four-year private college has nearly tripled, even after accounting for inflation,” the White House said. “Federal support has not kept up: Pell Grants once covered nearly 80 percent of the cost of a four-year public college degree for students from working families, but now only cover a third.”
According to the White House, “The Department of Education will provide up to $20,000 in debt cancellation to Pell Grant recipients with loans held by the Department of Education, and up to $10,000 in debt cancellation to non-Pell Grant recipients. Borrowers are eligible for this relief if their individual income is less than $125,000 ($250,000 for married couples).”
Additionally, the current pause on mandatory federal student loan repayment will be extended “one final time” through the end of 2022. Repayment of student loans is anticipated to resume in January of 2023.
In addition to this targeted debt relief, the president announced that the United States Department of Education will adjust the current federal student loan system to make it more manageable for current and future borrowers and reduce the cost of attending college while holding universities accountable when they increase admission costs.
The US Department of Education has proposed adjusting current income-based federal student loan repayment plans in the following ways:
— Reducing the amount of discretionary income that borrowers must pay each month on their undergraduate loans from 10% to 5%;
— Raising the amount of income that is considered non-discretionary income and therefore is protected from repayment, protecting borrowers who make less than $15 minimum wage;
— Forgiving loan balances after 10 years of on-time payments rather than the current 20 years; and
— Covering borrowers’ unpaid monthly interest so that their loan balances will not increase as long as they make monthly payments.
The US Department of Education has already made some temporary changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program to allow borrowers who have worked in public service and government for less than 10 years to gain credit toward eventual student loan forgiveness.
This proposed plan will have a great deal of impact on students who have graduated and still hold student loans from their time at local universities. The biggest impact will be from the Department of Education’s cancellation of debt — $20k for Pell Grant recipients and $10k for non-recipients.
According to data from the Department of Education’s scorecards for area schools, which excludes private loans, Parent PLUS loans and federal loans originated at other schools, most students who graduate locally make under $125,000 yearly, 10 years after enrolling in the institution, so this plan could potentially cancel half of these borrowers’ federal student loan debt.