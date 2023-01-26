Washington County Schools has announced the start of registration for children who will be entering kindergarten in the fall.
Who: Registration is open for children who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 15, 2023, and who will be entering kindergarten at a Washington County school in fall 2023.
What: In order to register for kindergarten for the 2023-24 school year, parents will need to bring the following items to their school on registration day. This information is essential to getting students registered and ready to begin school in the fall.
— Tennessee Immunization Certificate/Physical form (dated within one year prior to the time the child will enter school)
— Official birth certificate (If the child was born in Tennessee and you don’t have a birth certificate, you may get one at the Washington County Health Department for a small fee.)
— Proof of residence address (e.g., utility bill)
When: Kindergarten registration will occur on Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 5 to 6 p.m and on Monday, Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
No registration will be held if schools are closed due to inclement weather. In the event that this happens, contact the school for alternative instructions.
Where: Parents are asked to bring the above information to the Washington County elementary school nearest the child’s home. School zone information can be found on the Washington County Schools’ Parents and Students page on www.wcde.org.
Washington County elementary schools include Boones Creek, Fall Branch, Grandview, Gray, Jonesborough Elementary, Lamar, Ridgeview, South Central, Sulphur Springs and West View.
Parents can expect to spend 15 to 30 minutes registering their child for kindergarten. After completing some student information paperwork and having forms verified during registration, the school will schedule an appointment for the child to come back for an educational screening.
For any questions or concerns, call the Washington County Schools central office at (423) 434-4923 or (423) 753-1100.