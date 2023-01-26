Kindergarten
Washington County Schools has announced the start of registration for children who will be entering kindergarten in the fall.

Who: Registration is open for children who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 15, 2023, and who will be entering kindergarten at a Washington County school in fall 2023.

