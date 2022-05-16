Aiming to recognize the achievement of faculty members recently tenured and promoted, East Tennessee State University began a new tradition last week at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts.
University leadership distributed two specially designed coins each to faculty: one to keep in recognition of professional achievement and another to give to a student who has been an important part of the professor’s professional life.
Faculty members handed out coins to students at Saturday’s graduation ceremonies.
“This small symbol marks the important relationship between faculty and students at ETSU,” said Kimberly D. McCorkle, ETSU provost and senior vice president for Academics. “The relationships our faculty have with students launch careers, provide mentorship and regularly lead to lifelong professional connections.”
In April, the ETSU Board of Trustees approved recommendations for 65 faculty members to receive tenure and/or promotion.
“Tenure is the final step in a journey that started when these faculty members arrived on our beautiful campus,” McCorkle said. “Career progression in the academic field is critical. It means that a professor has produced substantive research and provided meaningful contributions to their respective field.”
While recently promoted faculty were the first to receive these mementos, the new tradition will continue.
In the future, when a faculty member is hired and each time they are promoted, the university will provide two coins: one to keep and one to give to a student.
“President Noland and I deeply appreciate the hard work and dedication of our faculty,” McCorkle said. “We hope this small token is a reminder of that.”