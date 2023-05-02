Sonja DuBois stands with a photo of herself as a young girl, posing with the Dutch couple who adopted her and later brought her to the United States. DuBois’ parents were killed in the Auschwitz concentration camp during the Holocaust, and DuBois shared her memories of that time with the eighth grade class at Ridgeview Elementary on Tuesday.
Sonja DuBois, a survivor of the Holocaust, shared her personal story with the eighth grade students at Ridgeview Elementary, who are currently learning about the Holocaust through their English Language Arts class.
Sonja DuBois shows the eighth grade class at Ridgeview Elementary the only photo that she has of her parents, who were sent to the Auschwitz concentration camp shortly after sending her to safety in the care of a friend.
Sonja DuBois, a hidden child and Holocaust survivor, visited Ridgeview Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon to speak with eighth grade students about her life and memories of the Holocaust.
DuBois, whose Hebrew name is Schifrah, has spent the last several years piecing together her story based on her memories of escaping Nazi-occupied Holland in the early 1940s. She has also done extensive research to find documented information that supports and explains her memories.
DuBois visited Ridgeview Elementary on Tuesday and spent nearly two hours telling the eighth graders her story and answering their questions about her experience. She shared photos that she was able to find of her parents, who were killed in Auschwitz, as well as photos of the brave people who helped get her to safety as a child.
“I am so honored to be here to speak about the Holocaust,” DuBois told the Press, “because it’s something that did happen. … I am a hidden child, which means that I’m the last generation (of Holocaust survivors) that can interact with people.”
Deana Arwood, the eighth grade English Language Arts teacher at Ridgeview, said that she felt it was very important for the students to be able to hear DuBois’ story.
“They need to know about history because we don’t want history to repeat itself,” she said. “Sometimes (people) skim over the bad things we don’t want people to know about, but these kids need to know about (this time in history).”
DuBois echoed this and said that she hopes the students will take away inspiration to reach out to those who may be left out and ostracized and to step up and speak out against the mistreatment of others.
After listening to DuBois talk, eighth grader Garrison Jones said that he was very impacted by her story and encourages others to educate themselves about the Holocaust.
“I thought she had a very great story,” he said. “It just really put into perspective how horrible things were and how strong she had to be to overcome that and then to share her story afterward. I think that’s just very impressive, and she’s a brilliant woman.”
Aside from listening to DuBois’ presentation, Arwood’s class has done research into the Holocaust by reading books like “The Diary of Anne Frank” and “The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas.” Jones said that he encourages other students to make use of their school libraries and seek out books on the Holocaust, as well as take time to learn from adults who are knowledgeable on the subject.
In addition to being a part of the Hidden Child Foundation and sharing her story through presentations at schools, DuBois has written an autobiography titled “Finding Schifrah,” which recounts her experience of being adopted by strangers, later immigrating to the United States and eventually retracing her memories to learn about her Jewish heritage.
Arwood thanked the Northeast Tennessee Holocaust Educational Council for helping to coordinate DuBois’ visit to Ridgeview.