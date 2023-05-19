Around thirty students returned to Mountain View Elementary for their senior tea earlier this week. Among the students are seniors who are graduating from Science Hill High School, Happy Valley High School, Unicoi County High School and homeschool programs.
Earlier this week, Johnson City Schools hosted its annual senior teas at each of its elementary schools. This tradition invites graduating seniors to return to their elementary school, reconnect with old classmates and teachers and pass on inspiration and advice to younger students.
“This is one of my favorite days of the year,” retired Mountain View Elementary School teacher Sandra Lilly said. “I love this event so much — to be able to see them and kind of see how they've come full circle.”
At Mountain View, returning seniors gathered in the school’s library to catch up with each other, relive memories through a slideshow presentation of class photos and pick up special yearbooks from their time at the school.
“They have good memories from being here,” Lilly said. “We worked hard, but it was a great learning environment here and they always talk about that. So we're really proud of offering that foundation for them, and it's just amazing to see them and hear what their plans are.”
After enjoying their time in the library, the graduates walked through the halls of Mountain View in the “Senior Parade.” They got to walk past their old classrooms and see how things have changed while being cheered on my Mountain View’s current students.
“We want the (current) students to be seeing the graduating seniors, you know, and have that to look up to and look forward to,” Lilly said.
The parade ended at the school’s Little Theatre where the graduates were joined by Mountain View’s current class of fifth graders, who are anxiously looking forward to middle and high school. The graduates shared with these students some of their favorite “Mountain View Memories” like Camp Explore, playing with parachutes on Fun Day, after school ballet classes and more.
They also shared their plans for after graduation as well as memories from high school clubs, sports and other extracurriculars they participated in. These graduating seniors also gave advice to the younger students, telling them to be brave and try new things, always be themselves, and to use good judgment in middle and high school. They also passed on advice on how to make friends and navigate the challenges that high school brings.
Danielle Keasling, a now stay-at-home mom who taught many of these graduates in kindergarten, said this event is a very special opportunity for the students as well as the teachers who attended.
“It's really wonderful to, you know, see them become young adults and blossom and it's just a treat to watch who they become,” she said. “We had a lot of fun in kindergarten, so it's good to see who they are now and that they remember me too.”
As several of these seniors prepare for their graduation ceremony this coming weekend, Keasling said she wanted to remind them to take care of themselves, listen to their gut and know, "you got this!"