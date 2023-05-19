Earlier this week, Johnson City Schools hosted its annual senior teas at each of its elementary schools. This tradition invites graduating seniors to return to their elementary school, reconnect with old classmates and teachers and pass on inspiration and advice to younger students.

“This is one of my favorite days of the year,” retired Mountain View Elementary School teacher Sandra Lilly said. “I love this event so much — to be able to see them and kind of see how they've come full circle.”

