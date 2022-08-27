The Gray Fossil Site and Hands On! Discovery Center have announced their program line-up for September.
Hands On! Discovery Center is an all-ages science center that offers fun, interactive programs and immersive, STEM-based exhibits for the whole family. It is on the same site as the Gray Fossil site and museum which offers exhibits and information about the local active fossil dig site which dates back 5-million years.
Throughout the month, the Discovery Center will continue to offer its regular Tesla Shows, Paleo Tours and the Discovery Cart. New programs include artist-inspired Art Studio Programs and the Swashbuckling Science Discovery lab Program.
Tesla Experience Shows
Enjoy an electrifying, Guinness record-holding experience that honors Nikola Tesla. Watch in amazement as the world’s most powerful, musical, bi-polar Tesla coil turns 240 volts of electricity into 200,000 volts. For your safety, masks are required during Tesla shows. Seating is limited.
Shows are at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $2 per person with general admission.
Paleo Tours
Learn more on an up-close tour of the Gray Fossil Site, home to an incredible paleontological operation. See what the paleontology staff has been working on in the excavation pits, in the fossil preparation lab and collections room.
Tours are at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 4 p.m. Tickets are $2 per person with general admission.
Discovery Cart
Stop by the Discovery Cart to explore something new each week. All activities are self-guided, and all cart program components and materials must remain on site unless otherwise noted. Each cart activity may contain small parts not suitable for children 3 and under. These activities can be found near the front of the Discovery Center and are free with general paid admission.
August 30- September 2- Cubelets Robotic Coding Blocks
September 6-9 — Snap Circuits
September 13-16 — Legos
September 20-23 — K’nex
September 27-30- Cubelets Robotic Coding Blocks
Art Studio
The Art Studio will feature Alma Thomas-style mosaics, Suzanne Valadon-inspired cat drawings, and watercolor landscape paintings in the style of Grandma Moses. All activities are self-guided with instructions provided. The Discovery Center will also be bringing back facilitated programs, which will be announced periodically throughout each day. These programs will run Thursday, Sept. 1 to Sunday, Oct. 2, and are free with paid general admission.
Swashbuckling Science Discovery Lab
Sept. 19 is Talk Like a Pirate Day, and Hands On! is celebrating with a pirate-themed science program. Participants can have fun with an eye patch perception experiment, test which items would sink or float if they went overboard, sail with the pirate ship challenge and even learn what a scallywag might say. These facilitated programs will be announced periodically throughout each day. This program will run from Tuesday, Sept. 13 to Sunday, Oct. 9 and is free with general paid admission.
The Hands On! Discovery Center will be closed Mondays in September. The Discovery Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.