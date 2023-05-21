Gray Elementary School was recently recognized for their participation in the Tennessee Valley Authority’s year-long EnergyRight School Uplift Program. The school was the only participating school in Washington County selected to win a $25,000 Learning Environment Grant, which principal Amy Lawson said will go toward a new outdoor learning space for the school.

Each of the eleven schools in the Washington County school district participated in the TVA EnergyRight School Uplift Program, and subsequently received a $10,000 grant for school improvements. Of these schools, Gray Elementary was the only one to receive the $25,000 grant thanks to their schoolwide dedication, student involvement and overall energy savings.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you