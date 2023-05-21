Gray Elementary students and teachers engaged in numerous energy saving efforts and posted reminders around the school like this sticker on an exterior door that tells people to be sure to close the door all the way.
Students gathered in the gym at Gray Elementary School to celebrate their award of $25,000 through the TVA EnergyRight School Uplift Program. They watched a slideshow of photos and videos representing the school's efforts to conserve energy.
Gray Elementary School was recently recognized for their participation in the Tennessee Valley Authority’s year-long EnergyRight School Uplift Program. The school was the only participating school in Washington County selected to win a $25,000 Learning Environment Grant, which principal Amy Lawson said will go toward a new outdoor learning space for the school.
Each of the eleven schools in the Washington County school district participated in the TVA EnergyRight School Uplift Program, and subsequently received a $10,000 grant for school improvements. Of these schools, Gray Elementary was the only one to receive the $25,000 grant thanks to their schoolwide dedication, student involvement and overall energy savings.
“This was the only (school) in Washington County that got the $25,000, and they got it because they were super engaged,” said TVA’s Thomas Irwin. “The kids were really involved, they got great support from Brightridge, and they saved about 10% on their utility bill.”
Last week, Gray Elementary held a schoolwide celebration of this win and invited Irwin, along with Brightridge’s Patrick Phipps, school district officials and other energy partners to the school for brief student presentations reviewing the work that was put into earning this grant.
As part of their efforts to increase school engagement and participation, Gray Elementary teachers selected ten students from grades 4-8 to form the student energy team.
“It's been really great to be part of this,” one student said during the celebration. “We've done multiple things like (a March Madness themed event), make videos and take pictures. We've made posters and we've used tools all around the school to help with energy saving.”
Another student mentioned walking around the school, checking temperatures and changing out light bulbs for more energy efficient ones as well as creating posters and other promotional materials to boost student and teacher participation in energy conservation efforts.
“I think it has been really important that the kids understand the importance of saving energy,” said Gray Elementary principal Amy Lawson. “They really did understand that and they are all really good at saving energy and interested in making the environment better.”
“I'm just amazed really at how environmentally aware the kids are,” remarked Irwin. “One of the things I like most about this program is the chance for the kids to really demonstrate their leadership and their concern for the environment. It really makes the whole program a lot more fun for me when I see these kids getting so excited, and wanting to do their part and actually seeing the savings just from their efforts.”
As part of their efforts, school staff at Gray Elementary replaced some outdated lighting with more energy efficient options and added new weatherstripping to exterior doors and coolers in the kitchen. Additionally, students and staff made efforts to reduce their energy usage by unplugging appliances not currently in use and making sure to turn off lights in empty rooms.
These energy smart practices were not only good for earning this grant money, but have also helped to instill energy saving habits in the students and school, which will continue to have a positive effect for years to come.
“We look forward to continuing to save energy, and hopefully we get to do this again next year and have another energy team,” said Lawson, adding that the school is very excited to use this grant money to build outdoor learning spaces for students.