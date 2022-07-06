As graphic novels have grown in popularity, many people have remained concerned about the effects that this form of literature will have on kids’ reading skills, but Johnson City librarian Jennifer Johnson recently shared many reasons why graphic novels can be beneficial to readers young and old.
Johnson is the school age program director at the Johnson City Public Library and an avid proponent of graphic novels. She also facilitates the library’s Graphic Novel Book Club for children ages 8-12.
“I know a lot of people don’t necessarily view comics or graphic novels as traditional books,” Johnson said. “They see that there’s value in the printed word, but they don’t see as much value in something that’s highly illustrated.”
She said that in her past 10 years of working at the library, she has seen a significant increase in the medium’s popularity. While superhero comic books have existed for nearly a century now, highly illustrated children’s books, such as the popular “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” are a far more recent phenomenon.
These highly illustrated novels have helped young readers increase their reading comprehension by connecting the words on the page to vivid images. Modern graphic novels continue to do this in a way that excites and challenges young readers.
“Graphic novels are kind of changing literature in general and the way that we take it in,” Johnson said. She went on to suggest that this may be a good thing.
The exact definition of a graphic novel is difficult to pin down due to the fact that the lines are often blurred between this medium and comic books or chapter books. However, most literary graphic novels contain some common elements such as an equal balance of text and imagery, comic-like panels, speech bubbles and onomatopoeia.
There are many graphic novels that do not fit neatly into this box, but regardless of how graphic novels are defined, they are quickly becoming an important form of literature. According to Johnson, at the core of any literature is the attempt to convey a story, and graphic novels do this in a new and exciting way.
“It doesn’t necessarily matter what the format is,” she said. “What matters is the story being told, and we’re trying to present the stories that need to be told in as many different formats as we can.”
While some may continue to have concerns regarding the effects that graphic novels may have on children’s reading ability, Johnson discussed several ways that they can actually help young readers build their reading skills.
According to Johnson, before good reading habits can be established, there needs to be a foundation of interest in stories. This interest can then help to establish the reading confidence that is necessary for the development of strong reading skills.
Johnson said she often sees that kids who are reading graphic novels will “push themselves, challenge themselves a bit more because it’s a visually interesting medium that is telling the story.”
When kids are presented with vivid imagery that helps them to get a solid grasp of the story, they are then better able to make connections to words and increase their reading comprehension and vocabulary.
According to Johnson, “A lot of times the words used in (graphic novels) are a lot more complex and the vocabulary is a lot more rich than you would think.”
Being able to fully understand the stories, learn new vocabulary and finish a book quickly can all help to increase a child’s reading confidence. When graphic novels are able to do this, they can act as bridges that lead kids to seek out other books that will continue to challenge them.
The detailed imagery and dynamic text can help train young readers to read slowly and challenge themselves to absorb as much detail as possible. This slow reading approach will ultimately help them when it comes to reading more complex works for school.
“There’s something to be said too for that cross-curricular appeal of graphic novels,” Johnson said. “They’re both a legitimate form of literature and a legitimate form of art. So you can have a conversation about what storytelling through art looks like and different ways that you can see that in graphic novels.”
Johnson said that she has noticed many of the kids in her graphic novel club become highly attuned to the differences in art styles. She brought up the point that children who are interested in art can read graphic novels and not only build their reading skills, but learn how to improve their art skills and see their interests legitimized.
Many classic kids’ chapter book series are getting graphic novel adaptations which have helped to revive interest in those stories and “give them new life for today’s audience,” according to Johnson. Among the classic children’s series being adapted into graphic novels are “Nancy Drew,” “The Hardy Boys,” “The Baby-sitters Club,” “Magic Treehouse” and more.
In many ways, graphic novels can appeal to experienced teen and adult readers as well. The reduced amount of text can help those with reading difficulties or disorders such as ADHD or dyslexia. Additionally, graphic novels can appeal to adults and teens who enjoy stories but do not often have the time to sit and read a full-length novel.
Sometimes the wording used in classic works can just be hard for contemporary readers to parse through. Many literary classics have recently been adapted to graphic novels, making them more accessible to readers of all levels. Some of these titles include “Hamlet,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Great Gatsby,” “The Giver,” “To Kill a Mockingbird” and more.
Regardless of age or reason, Johnson said that she highly encourages anyone who says they don’t like graphic novels to go to the library and ask about their selection. Today, graphic novels are much more than just superhero comics, and there is something that can appeal to everyone.
Johnson said she still has plenty of room in her graphic novel book club for any child who is interested. The club meets once a month during the day and is geared toward kids ages 8-12. Each session typically includes a discussion of what graphic novels everyone is reading, some creative drawing and storyboarding exercises, discussion about the graphic novel art process, and more.
To sign up for the book club, call the library’s children’s desk at (423) 434-4458.