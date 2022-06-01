Gov. Bill Lee on Wednesday concluded an extended celebration marking the 225th anniversary of Tennessee’s statehood, which he launched in Jonesborough last spring.
The governor celebrated the state’s June 1 anniversary by releasing “225 Reflections,” a video that highlights the stories of residents in each of Tennessee’s 95 counties.
The video can be viewed by going to www.tennessee225.com.
“Over the past year, Maria and I have traveled to meet with extraordinary Tennesseans who shared untold stories of the people, places and moments that have shaped our state’s history,” Lee said in the video. “This journey has reminded me of a truth that I’ve always known but was reaffirmed at each stop along the way — Tennessee is the greatest state in the nation.”
The governor and Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett had traveled to Jonesborough a year before to kick off Tennessee’s 225th anniversary celebration of becoming the nation’s 16th state.
The two also brought back a copy of Deed Book A, which documents the first property transactions of frontier Washington County in what would eventually become the state of Tennessee.
It was during this ceremony, which featured a performance of The Oak Ridge Boys in front of the historic Washington County Courthouse, that Lee announced his administration had created a website to allow Tennesseans to tell the state’s story.
“People often comment that Tennessee is God’s country,” the governor said. “It was founded by faithful people with working hands. I believe Tennessee is still America at its best.”
Officials in Jonesborough were delighted to see the return of the hand-written transcription of Deed Book A, which was sent to Nashville in 1897 as part of Washington County’s contribution to the celebration of the Tennessee Centennial and International Exposition.
It remained in Nashville until county officials and state lawmakers successfully argued for its return to Jonesborough in early 2021.
The first transaction in the deed book is dated March 19, 1775, and was an agreement between Watauga and Nolichucky settlement leaders and Cherokee chiefs.