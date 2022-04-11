Two Republicans are vying for one of three 3rd District seats on the May 3 primary ballot for the Washington County Board of Education.
The winners will appear on the Aug. 4 general election ballot with independent candidate Chad Fleenor.
The GOP candidates are David Hammond, who is an area businessman and incumbent serving his third term on the school board, and Gregg Huddlestone, who is retired after spending 43 years in education, first as a kindergarten teacher and later as an elementary school counselor.
• WHAT LEVEL OF FUNDING FOR EDUCATION DO YOU BELIEVE SHOULD COME FROM THE STATE AND COUNTY GOVERNMENTS?
Hammond: “Currently, Tennessee leaders are drafting a plan and formula replacing the Basic Education Program. The new funding model will be called Tennessee Improving Student Achievement. I applaud their efforts and remain optimistic Washington County will receive additional state funding. However, I would urge them to take their time and make sure the formula change will have a long-lasting positive impact. I do wish the state could incorporate a plan to equalize teacher salaries across the state. Also, I hope there is a funding mechanism to increase agriculture and CTE programs.”
Huddlestone: “Currently our state is 44th out of the 50 states in public school funding. State leaders have finally acknowledged the money is there to make a large increase in the state’s investment in our students. While the governor’s proposed new funding plan increases the dollar amounts that will come to most school systems, it must not come with a mandate on how the funds are to be spent. Our school system must have the local control on how to spend these new state dollars so that they can choose, among other things, to hire additional guidance counselors, teacher assistants, nurses and social workers.”
• WHAT ROLE SHOULD PARENTS AND COMMUNITY GROUPS PLAY IN CURRICULUM DECISIONS MADE BY THE SCHOOL BOARD?
Hammond: “Parents should have a huge role in curriculum decisions. As always, I welcome parental involvement. Our school district is very transparent and parents are welcome to express their concerns or opinions. Parents are always permitted to view new textbook material before the actual purchase is processed.”
Huddlestone: “Parents should continue to have the right to examine all textbooks and required reading material and give feedback to their schools’ principal, the superintendent and the school board.”
• WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON EXPANDING CHARTER SCHOOLS IN TENNESSEE?
Hammond: “There are too many unknowns with charter schools. Many feel allowing charter schools will lead to vouchers. I do support school choice, but have concerns. If tax dollars are to follow the student to a charter or private school, the same guidelines and expectations of public schools should apply. Teacher evaluations should be equal for both charter and public schools. Legislators need to cautiously approach the charter school issue and the possible long-term effects.”
Huddlestone: “I am not in favor of expanding charter schools within the state. I believe the citizens of Washington County are pleased with our local community schools. The proposed new state funding formula must not contain priority funding for unaccountable charter or private schools, as this will take funds away from our public schools. I was strongly against the formation in 2019 of a state commission that allowed the opening of a charter school over the objections of the county commission and the local school board. This whole process undermines local control and allows an unelected state board to commandeer a local county’s revenue.”
• DO YOU SUPPORT TENNESSEE’S CURRENT SYSTEM CALLING FOR THE BOARD OF EDUCATION TO APPOINT AND EVALUATE THE SCHOOLS DIRECTOR?
Hammond: “Currently, I do support appointing school directors. It allows a larger field of qualified candidates and it allows the director to concentrate on their job duties instead of campaigning.”
Huddlestone: “I strongly support the current system of appointing and evaluating the school system’s director. Choosing a director does not need to be turned into a partisan election where someone’s party affiliation, rather than their qualifications, could determine the election result.”
Early voting for the May 3 primary begins April 13 and ends April 28.