The Heritage Alliance will host Homeschool Day at the historic Oak Hill School on Monday, Sept. 19. School will last from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This program is limited to 26 students, grades 1st through 12th.

The award winning Oak Hill School Heritage Education program is the only experiential learning program of its type in the region, and homeschool students are encouraged to come and experience history with the Heritage Alliance in Tennessee’s oldest town.

