The Heritage Alliance will host Homeschool Day at the historic Oak Hill School on Monday, Sept. 19. School will last from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This program is limited to 26 students, grades 1st through 12th.
The award winning Oak Hill School Heritage Education program is the only experiential learning program of its type in the region, and homeschool students are encouraged to come and experience history with the Heritage Alliance in Tennessee’s oldest town.
Oak Hill School was built in 1886 to serve the community of Knob Creek. The building served local residents until it was closed in the 1950s. The school building was moved seven miles from Knob Creek to Jonesborough and placed in its current location behind the Jonesborough Visitors Center. Today, Oak Hill School invites students to come for a day-long experience and enroll in school in 1893.
Registration information is available at heritageall.org. The cost is $5 per student for the day. Students must register in advance. Registration is not accepted the day of the event. This event has a minimum registration of 12 students in order for it to take place.
The Heritage Alliance is dedicated to the preservation of the architectural, historical and cultural heritage of our region and to providing educational experiences related to history and heritage for a wide range of audiences. For more information, please call at 423-753-9580, or contact the organization via email at info@heritageall.org. Additional information can also be found online at heritageall.org/.