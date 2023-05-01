Girls Who Code is a growing program that is bringing opportunities and STEM experience to girls across the world. Woodland Elementary’s Girls who Code club sponsor says she’s happy to see the school’s club continue to grow.
Woodland Elementary is one of only three elementary schools in the Johnson City school district that has an afterschool Girls Who Code club, along with Towne Acres and Lake Ridge. Woodland’s program is open to students in fourth and fifth grade and has seen some positive feedback from girls who participate.
Girls Who Code seeks to close the gender gap that exists in technological fields like programming and computer science. They do this by offering opportunities, exposure and support to girls who express an interest in coding.
Woodland’s Girls Who Code club was started by 2nd-grade teacher Penny Reece, who continues to be the club’s sponsor. Reece said that she has noticed that the girls who participate in the club are able to quickly pick up coding and are expressing interest in the different career opportunities available to them.
“These are going to be the jobs of the future, and there is no reason that a female can’t take those jobs,” Reece said. “Some of them may do that in the future or some may decide they only want to do it for fun. But at least we are sparking that interest.”
Woodland fifth graders Callie Athon and Harper Simerly shared how much they are enjoying the club.
“It’s interesting to figure out what people do to make all the technology work that I use every day,” said Callie. “It’s really fun because every Tuesday I get to come in here and work with all these great people. Then we get to do fun, different coding projects.”
Harper agreed and said she really enjoyed the club despite the challenges. She added that even though the subject can be difficult, she and her classmates are often able to successfully work through the challenges together.
Harper even said that she sometimes takes the initiative to work ahead in her textbook to fully understand various tasks. Part of why she wanted to join the Girls Who Code club, she said, is because she wants to try to make her own video game. With the skills that she is building in the club, she now feels confident that she can do just that.
Through the club, the girls have also been able to see what it’s like studying robotics at the middle and high school levels. The Woodland club recently made a visit to the Science Hill Robotics team to see coding in action.
“I wanted to take the girls on a culminating activity that would help them see elements of things we have been learning about coding in action,” Reece said. “The girls on the Science Hill team prepared a presentation about robotics and the competition for our girls, while other teammates demonstrated the functions of their robot.”
Reece said that after this several of the girls have expressed interest in learning about the different opportunities at the middle school and high school levels. She added that she is excited to see the Girls Who Code club at Woodland continue to grow over the coming years.
To learn more information about Girls Who Code, donate to their cause or get involved in the program, visit https://girlswhocode.com.