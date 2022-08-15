JAM in the Mountains

A photo of students in University School’s JAM program, taken with permission from the program’s Facebook page.

 COURTESY OF FACEBOOK

The Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) of Upper East Tennessee will be hosting a bluegrass concert on Wednesday to promote the opening of JAM registration for the upcoming year.

On Aug. 17, JAM is sponsoring a series of assemblies in various Washington County Schools to promote registration for the program.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video