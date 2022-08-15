The Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) of Upper East Tennessee will be hosting a bluegrass concert on Wednesday to promote the opening of JAM registration for the upcoming year.
On Aug. 17, JAM is sponsoring a series of assemblies in various Washington County Schools to promote registration for the program.
The Tennessee Bluegrass Band, a small group of accomplished bluegrass and old time musicians, will be hosting small assemblies in Washington County schools to excite kids about the program. The band will make stops throughout the morning at Daniel Boone High School, Gray Elementary, University School and Jonesborough Elementary before ending the day with a free public concert at Ashley Academy from 7-8 p.m.
JAM of Upper East Tennessee is a local nonprofit chapter of JAM Inc., which is an afterschool bluegrass and old time music program that was born out of Virginia and North Carolina. University School was the first school in Tennessee to take part in the program.
According to Kim Allison, a teacher from University School who worked to establish the school’s program in 2013, “the overall idea of JAM is to introduce and teach bluegrass, old time and string band instruction to students.”
At University School, the students in the program spend half of their time receiving “small group instruction in specific instruments” and the other half playing with their peers in an assigned band. The program serves students in grades four through 12 and is taught by students and alumni of ETSU’s Bluegrass and Old Time Music program.
Allison said that with this series of assemblies and the concert at Ashley Academy, they are hoping to not only raise awareness for the program and others like it, but also reach out to the community to form partnerships that will strengthen and grow the program.
“We just want to make sure that we are, you know, getting the word out and getting that support and having more opportunities for our students to be able to play within the communities once they reach a certain point in their instruction,” she said.
“We do have students who are already connected in the traditional music community, and they attend festivals or go to competitions on their own outside of JAM,” she continued. “So I think that’s an additional piece that we would like for them to really just, you know, gain a greater awareness of the extended community where they can go see these festivals and access this culture, because it is all around us.”
In addition to growing the program that it already has in the University School, JAM of Upper East Tennessee is hoping to establish strong programs in schools in Washington County, Unicoi County and Elizabethton. While the University School’s program is only available to students of the school, these other programs will be open to the community, regardless of where the child attends school.