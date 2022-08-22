Gatton College of Pharmacy
Olivia Long knew when she was in eighth grade that she wanted to be a pharmacist. She later found a way to get a jump on that career through the Early Admission Pathway at the East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy.

Through this arrangement, the Mount Juliet native is concurrently working toward her bachelor’s degree in pharmacy studies and her Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) degree. The idea of pharmacy was first suggested to Long by her mother, who is a nurse, and she followed up by investigating the career in her high school classes and attending a summer camp at Gatton College of Pharmacy two years ago.

