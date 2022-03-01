Frontier Health will host this year’s Regional School Mental Health Summit in Kingsport.
The event, which is open to school administrators and school counselors in Northeast Tennessee and Lee, Scott and Wise counties of Southwest Virginia, will be held on March 23 at the Kingsport City Schools Administrative Support Center, 400 Clinchfield St., Suite 200.
A sign-in period for the summit will be held 30 minutes before the two-hour event starts at 3 p.m.
The summit will connect educators with mental health resources, community members and services provided by Frontier Health to help support the needs of children and youth throughout our region. Administrators and counselors will also have an opportunity to share feedback on mental health service needs for their school system.
“Over the past two years of this pandemic, perhaps no other group has been challenged more with the growing mental health needs of our children than our school systems,” Tim Perry, Frontier's senior vice president of children’s services, said. “A child's behavioral health problems do not remain outside the walls of the school building but rather these issues drastically effect their education, socialization, physical health and development.”
He said the pandemic has shown that it has “become even more imperative that we work collaboratively together as we each have valuable roles to address these growing mental health needs of our children.”
Perry said that by working collectively, the region is “better equipped to help meet the needs of the children and families in our communities and that is the purpose in having this Regional School Mental Health Summit.”
The Regional School Mental Health Summit is a free event and school officials can register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/regional-school-mental-health-summit-tickets-272210848977.
Contributed to the Press