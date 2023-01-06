Two Johnson City elementary schools will start the new year with two new assistant principals as Leeanne Francis and Chelsea Lee will begin their positions at Woodland Elementary and Mountain View Elementary, respectively.
Lee will join Mountain View Principal Melissa Stukes and Assistant Principal Jodee Dotson, while Francis will join Woodland Elementary Principal Karen Reach.
“We are excited for Chelsea and Leeanne to join their new schools,” Johnson City Schools Superintendent Steve Barnett said. “Both will provide additional administrative support as their enrollment grows and as we look to provide the best outcomes for all of our students.”
Lee started the school year as a district math coach. Before she assumed that role, she was a third- and fourth-grade teacher at North Side Elementary (2016-2021) and Woodland Elementary (2009-2016). Lee recently earned her Doctor of Education degree in Organizational Leadership and Strategic Change from Lipscomb University. She also earned a Master of Science in Reading Education from the University of Tennessee in 2009, and a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from the University of Virginia at Wise in 2007.
Francis has taught various grades at Fairmont Elementary, where she started her teaching career in 2001. She has been a National Board-Certified Teacher since 2006 and earned her Educational Specialist Degree in Instructional Leadership at Lincoln Memorial University. She is working toward her Doctorate in Educational Leadership at Milligan University. Before that, Francis earned her Bachelor of Science in Education-Interdisciplinary Studies (Grades K-8) from East Tennessee State University in 1995. She then earned her Master of Education in Early Childhood Education (PreK-3).