Efforts are underway in Nashville to memorialize four Black community leaders that lawmakers say played pivotal roles in the development of Johnson City.
State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, and state Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, are pushing legislation to name two bridges on Interstate 26 — located near the city’s Langston Centre at 315 Elm St. — in honor of Mary Alexander, John Fletcher Birchette III, the Rev. C.H. Charlton and Betty Goah.
“These are members of our Black community who have been so instrumental in the growth of our community through the years and are certainly worthy of remembrance for all they have contributed,” Crowe said. “I am proud to have worked with our mayor and City Commission to help make this happen.”
Crowe said the state Department of Transportation is working with the city’s street department to name the Unaka and Watauga bridges at what will be called the Langston Interchange.
The Langston Centre is a multicultural facility that promotes community engagement through arts, education and leadership activities. The facility is on the site of the historic Langston High School, which served as Johnson City’s school for Black students from 1893-1965.
“Two names will be on each bridge, one on each side coming and going,” said Crowe, who expects to have the enabling legislation passed by the state General Assembly by the end of June.
The Johnson City lawmaker said the idea for naming the interchange surfaced more than a year ago when he was approached by city staffers, including now retired Assistant City Manager Charles Stahl. Crowe said also sought input from Jonesborough Alderman Adam Dickson, who is also the director of the Langston Centre, and “other stakeholders” in the city. Those groups included the Pro-To Club, Visit Johnson City, Langston Education and Arts Development and the Johnson City chapter of the NAACP.
Crowe said he personally knew the four leaders to be recognized at the interchange and each provided an unique insight to the community.
• Mary Alexander, who died in January 2019, was the first Black woman elected to serve on the Washington County Commission.
As a founding member of the Langston Heritage Group, she was a driving force behind the city’s efforts to restore a portion of the once-segregated Langston School.
As a local historian, Alexander was also instrumental in seeing that the Washington County Health Department building at 219 Princeton Road was named for Dr. Hezekiah B. Hankal, a minister and renowned physician who was the first Black man elected to city government in Johnson City in the late 1880s.
Alexander also served on the Washington County Election Commission, as a member of the Johnson City Planning Commission and was an adjunct faculty member at East Tennessee State University.
• John Fletcher Birchette III, who died in August 2017, was a former president and funeral director of Birchette Mortuary and a leading supporter of the Carver Recreation Center.
A 1962 graduate of Langston High School, Birchette continued his education at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, and at East Tennessee State University.
Birchette is remembered for his passion for people and his longtime service to the community through his involvement in numerous clubs and civic organizations. He served on many oversight boards, including those for the Johnson City Senior Citizens Center, Langston Heritage Group and the Washington County-Johnson City NAACP.
Birchette was an employee of Veterans Administration, Mountain Home, for more than 30 years before serving as president of Birchette Mortuary for more than three decades.
• The Rev. C.H. Charlton, who died in January 2020, was the longtime pastor of Friendship Baptist Church, 522 W. Main St., Johnson City, and a former city commissioner.
Charlton came to Friendship Baptist in the mid-1970s from his native Radford, Virginia, where he was the first African American elected as a mayor of a city in Southwest Virginia.
He began his political career in Johnson City by serving a five-year term on the city’s Board of Education. He went on to serve six years on the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission and two years as vice mayor of Johnson City as part of a four-year term on the City Commission.
Charlton was also a faculty member at Northeast State Community College.
• Betty Goah, who died in March 2006, was a graduate of Langston High School, where as a student she helped to organize an event in which she and her classmates marched to Science Hill High School to protest school segregation in the city.
Goah attended Milligan University, where the school now honors her with the Goah Diversity Scholars program that recognizes full-time undergraduate students who enhance the educational experience of all students by sharing their diverse cultural experiences.
She also received a certificate in Black Church Studies Administration and Ethics from the Vanderbilt School of Religion in Nashville.
Over the years, Goah worked for Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency and the Tennessee Hunger Coalition. She served on the board of directors for Johnson City Development Authority, the Johnson City Downtown Clinic and the Appalachian Community Fund.