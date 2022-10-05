Candidates vying for the Johnson City Commission and the city’s Board of Education will answer questions tonight at forums hosted by the Johnson City Press and the League of Women Voters of Northeast Tennessee.

The information sessions will be held in the Commission Chambers of the Johnson City Municipal and Safety Building, 601 E. Main St.

