Candidates vying for the Johnson City Commission and the city’s Board of Education will answer questions tonight at forums hosted by the Johnson City Press and the League of Women Voters of Northeast Tennessee.
The information sessions will be held in the Commission Chambers of the Johnson City Municipal and Safety Building, 601 E. Main St.
The first forum will begin at 5 p.m. with candidates for the Board of Education. A forum with City Commission candidates will follow at 7 p.m.
For those voters who can’t attend in person, the forum will be live-streamed at johnsoncitypress.com.
The structured forums feature the candidates for Johnson City’s municipal office who appear on the Nov. 8 ballot.
In the school board race, Republican candidates Thomas Hager Jr., Jonathan Kinnick, Paula Treece and Robert Williams and independent candidates Kathy Hall, Sam Pettyjohn and Brian Squirek are vying for four seats.
John Baker, Jenny Brock, Jay A. Emberton and John Hunter are running for two seats on the City Commission.
Each candidate will be given time for a 90-second opening statement and is allotted 60 seconds for closing remarks. Candidate will have 90 seconds to answer the same questions, which have been determined by the League of Women Voters and the Press.
Candidates are prohibited from displaying or distributing campaign materials inside the Municipal and Safety Building.
The sponsors of the forums say the sessions will provide voters with an opportunity to hear from candidates and evaluate their positions on the issues.
The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election is Oct. 11.
The state’s 14-day early voting period will begin on Oct. 19 and end on Nov. 3. The deadline to request an absentee-by-mail ballot is Nov. 1.