Former state Rep. Bob Patton, R-Johnson City, shares his memories as a single parent, an educator and a politician in a self-published book.
In “Living Positive with Imperfection: A Memoir,” Patton, 89, offers intimate details of his life, beginning as a boy growing up in a rural area near Hohenwald in Lewis County to serving as a professor of public health at East Tennessee State University and later walking the halls of the state Capitol Building as a lawmaker in Nashville.
“I am proud of this book and had it published for two very important reasons,” Patton said recently. “I wanted my family to have a history of my life and I thought my friends and others might be interested in knowing something about my background.”
He believes his book is “an accurate record of my life,” which includes his personal and professional highs and lows. His story includes coping with the pain of divorce and dealing with political loss.
“I want people to know I was not always as they see me now,” Patton said.
In chronicling his memories, Patton intertwines nostalgia and humor. One passage early in the book finds the author reminiscing about a fundraising ritual from his high school days.
“Cakewalks were usually part of the evening. You could pay 15 cents to 25 cents and walk abound in a circle with numbers on the floor. Someone would finally yell stop. The winning number was drawn from a container and whoever was on that number won the cake. These fundraisers were enjoyable and finally resulted in the purchase of a set of encyclopedias to be shared by Buffalo Valley classes.”
Patton also notes in his book that the 1950s “were exciting and good” to him. During that time, he graduated from high school, earned two college degrees, married, bought a house and saw the birth of his first child.
“The decade of the 1950s was a time when simple things could be enjoyed,” he writes.
In the following decades, Patton would leave what he recalled as a rewarding job teaching biology at Clarksville High School and move to Johnson City to take a position at ETSU. He would also see his first wife, Jan, leave him, beginning the chapter in his life when he was a divorced, single parent.
“One of the saddest days of my life was when Jan left,” Patton said. “Another very sad day for me was when we sat Beth and Elaine down and tried to explain that we were getting a divorce. You really can’t explain to young children what is happening.”
Patton, who holds a doctorate in public health, also proudly recounts his record as a public servant. That includes serving 12 years as a Washington County commissioner, 10 years as the 7th District representative in the Tennessee House and four years working for the Tennessee Secretary of State.
That community service included volunteer work long before the start of his political career.
“Volunteering was part of my nature due to several reasons, but especially because of my professional degrees and work,” Patton noted in his book. “I spent about 10 years in the Johnson City Rescue Squad and felt I made a contribution.”
Patton concludes his memoir by noting both his accomplishments and disappointments have made him a “blessed person,” who has had a rich life.
“I received help from several people in my growth process,” Patton writes. “Part of the enjoyment of my life has been to help as many others as possible.”
“Living Positive with Imperfection: A Memoir” can be purchased online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.