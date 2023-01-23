Bob Patton and book.jpg

Former state Rep. Bob Patton, R-Johnson City, with his book, “Living Positive with Imperfection: A Memoir.”

 ROBERT HOUK/Johnson City Press

Former state Rep. Bob Patton, R-Johnson City, shares his memories as a single parent, an educator and a politician in a self-published book.

In “Living Positive with Imperfection: A Memoir,” Patton, 89, offers intimate details of his life, beginning as a boy growing up in a rural area near Hohenwald in Lewis County to serving as a professor of public health at East Tennessee State University and later walking the halls of the state Capitol Building as a lawmaker in Nashville.

